Rockets Rank Toward the Top in NBA Future Power Rankings
The Houston Rockets are starting to get recognized as a team with a legitimate future. In a recent ESPN+ article from NBA analysts Kevin Pelton, Bobby Marks, and Tim Bontemps, the Rockets were slated in the top ten in power rankings in terms of NBA teams' futures.
Back in October 2023, Houston was 26th in the league for futures, but has risen to No. 7 in this year's edition. The teams ahead of the Rockets are the Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Rockets, who have five first-round picks over the next three seasons, ranked No. 5 in draft capital, No. 2 in money, and No. 17 in roster.
Houston has built a strong young core through successful drafting. Alperen Şengün, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, and more Rockets draftees highlight the group of players that have developed into a legitimate core that hopes to make the playoffs this season.
Additionally, the Rockets have brought in experienced veterans such as Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Steven Adams, all of who provide leadership for the locker room and keep the team sustained as the young core finds its way into the league.
It isn't just drafting and acquiring players that has gotten Houston its ranking, though. While Şengün and Green are eligible for max rookie extensions, the Rockets have spent their money wisely. GM Rafael Stone hasn't overpaid anyone, and as a result, the Rockets are seventh in cap space. It's truly an exciting time to be a Rockets fan.
