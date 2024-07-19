Rockets' Reed Sheppard Continues to Showcase Potential Despite Loss vs. Timberwolves
The Houston Rockets dropped their second consecutive game during the 2K Summer League Tournament Thursday night.
The Rockets lost 93-83 to the Minnesota Timberwolves inside the Thomas & Mack Center. Rob Dillingham recorded 15 points and six assists. However, another Kentucky prospect put on a show than Dillingham.
Reed Sheppard had another impressive performance, recording 20 points, seven assists, and five rebounds. It was a bounce-back outing after the Rockets' subpar performance on Monday when they fell to the Detroit Pistons.
Sheppard's play against the Timberwolves is a testament to his potential, which has led him to take the helm as the best rookie prospect since the start of the Las Vegas tournament.
"That type of instinct reminds me of Fred [VanVleet] a little bit," coach Garrett Jackson said. "Fred isn't the tallest guy, but he is very smart defensively, has quick hands, and knows how to jump the passing lanes.
"Reed is very similar. On the inside, he doesn't have the greatest advantage. He can get overwhelmed with a bigger guy. But out on the perimeter, he has quick hands. If you play with the ball low, he is going to take it away. He is really smart; jumping the passing lanes. I think he displayed it tonight."
Sheppard has averaged 20.0 points, 5.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds in four Summer League games. His best came during his Summer League debut against the Los Angeles Lakers. He finished with 23 points, five assists and four rebounds in a 99-80 victory.
