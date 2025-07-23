Rockets' Reed Sheppard Makes CBS Sports' All-Summer League Team
The Houston Rockets' Summer League display didn't quite have the excitement and fanfare of the past, as the Rockets didn't have an exciting rookie prospect to trot out. That's because the Rockets traded their lottery pick -- 10th overall -- to the Phoenix Suns as part of the Kevin Durant trade.
The Rockets did, however, feature a lottery-level talent from the previous season in Reed Sheppard, remaining true to form. In previous Summer Leagues, the Rockets played Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr., and Cam Whitmore, who were all entering their second season.
Sheppard was one of the more intriguing players in Las Vegas this season, as he figures to assume a major role on the main roster in 2025-26, although he hasn't quite received that many live reps during meaningful minutes of action on the NBA level.
Sheppard was shut down after just two games, but posted averages of 23 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, and 1.5 blocks. Sheppard's showcase was good enough to make CBS Sports' Second-Team All-Summer League.
"Sheppard was the star of summer league last year among first-year players. The former No. 3 overall pick performed at a high level but was buried on the depth chart in Houston because of a log-jam of guards already on the roster. So, what did the second-year guard do? Play in summer league.
Despite playing only two games, Sheppard made his case on why he's ready for a big jump next year. He averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists before getting shut down for the remainder of the event after two games."
Sheppard made the official All-Summer League Team last summer, averaging 20 points, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks. Time will tell if he's able to repeat this year.