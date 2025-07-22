Rockets' Reed Sheppard Snubbed from Bleacher Report's All-Summer League Team
The NBA's Summer League came and went, offering fans some last semblance of basketball until training camp starts. The Charlotte Hornets were the eventual champions, defeating the Sacramento Kings 83-78.
As for the Houston Rockets, they didn't fare as well, especially after shutting down prized prospect Reed Sheppard, who played just two games. The Rockets struggled to field a competitive roster around last year’s third overall pick, and the results showed.
All told, the Rockets went 1-4 in five contests.
On Sunday, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley released his All-Summer League selections, and the Rockets didn't have a single player listed.
The selections are below, starting with the First-Team.
- Kyle Filipowski- Utah Jazz
- Ron Holland- Detroit Pistons
- Terrence Shannon Jr. - Minnesota Timberwolves
- Drew Timme- Brooklyn Nets
- Nae'Qwan Tomlin- Cleveland Cavaliers
The Second-Team group was also impressive, but didn't feature any Rockets players either.
- AJ Lawson- Toronto Raptors
- Ajay Mitchell- Oklahoma City Thunder
- David Jones-Garcia- San Antonio Spurs
- Nique Clifford- Sacramento Kings
- KJ Simpson- Charlotte Hornets
Shepard is an obvious snub, who finished fourth in scoring with 23 points per contest and seventh in made 3-pointers per game (3.5). To be clear, the league hasn't released the official All-Summer League honors, so it's not known yet whether Sheppard made the official All-League honors.
Sheppard made the All-Summer League First-Team in 2024, averaging 20 points, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks. This go-round, his official statline was 23 points, 5.5 rebounds, two assists, four steals, and 1.5 blocks.
Time will tell whether or not Sheppard made the official cut.