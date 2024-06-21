Rockets Reportedly Decline Opportunity to Land Superstar Forward
The Houston Rockets seek an established superstar player, as they lack a surefire go-to scoring threat in the clutch. The problem is that every team is seeking the same thing.
The more top-tier talent that gets assembled increases a team's likelihood of winning a championship. Look no further than the Boston Celtics, this year's NBA champion, who have two All-NBA players in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, in addition to two other former stars in Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, who are still high-level players.
Not to mention Derrick White.
However, only a few stars are available, because teams typically try to hold onto them.
There's always a ton of buzz and chatter about a star player being available but a good deal of that is driven by agents, in hopes of gaining leverage for their clients.
This further complicates a team's quest for a franchise player.
One available player is Brandon Ingram, the New Orleans Pelicans one-time All-Star forward. According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the two teams reportedly discussed a deal that would've sent Ingram to the Bayou City, in exchange for Rockets center Alperen Sengun.
"..in recent days, rumors have swirled about the Pelicans dangling Ingram in trade talks and in one iteration, a hypothetical Ingram-for-Alperen Şengün swap was mentioned, but the Rockets have no interest, team sources said."
The talks didn't last very long because the Rockets weren't interested in the framework of the Pels' offer.
This was wise on the Rockets' part, as Ingram is due a new contract that would pay him upto $208 million ($52 million annually) and is certainly not worth that figure. The Pels don't want to pay him that, thus have made him available via trade.
Last season, Ingram averaged 20.8 points, 5.7 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 49.2 percent from the field, 35.5 percent from distance, and 80.1 percent from the free throw line, while playing in 64 games- the most since his rookie season.
