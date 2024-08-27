Rockets' Rotation Projected to be 'The Most Interesting Storyline Next Season'
The Houston Rockets are loaded with young, prime talent. That would've almost seemed unbelievable five years ago, when they were a veteran-led ballclub that was one of the league's older teams.
It wasn't that long ago when 37-year-old Tyson Chandler was logging starts in his 19th season. It also wasn't that long ago when 36-year-old Nene was logging minutes on a contending team.
I could go on but I think you get the point.
Times have changed. And the franchise has managed to make away with some really good players via the draft, such as Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore, and Reed Sheppard.
The hard part becomes finding playing time for everyone. This was made a bit easier for Rockets coach Ime Udoka last season, due to injuries. Assuming full health, it'll become much more difficult this season. And according to Mike Shearer of Basketball Poetry, the Rockets' rotational questions could dominate the storylines this season.
"I’m high on nearly every player on the Rockets, individually. But there’s just too much to look at. Houston has so many budding talents that featuring some will inevitably stunt the growth of others, like trees fighting for the same patches of sunlight in a forest. It’s a good problem to have, but it’s a problem nonetheless.
Truthfully, I’m not sure how it all shakes out. Outside of the championship contenders’ various trials and travails, the Rockets’ player development and rotation might be the most interesting storyline in the league next season. There are so many interesting configurations to try, and it’s up to Udoka to figure out how to maximize everyone."
As Shearer notes, this is a good problem to have. It only happens if you draft well.
Which the Rockets have certainly done.
It also means training camp and team practices will be even more competitive, as players are fighting for minutes and vying to prove that they're worthy of playing time.
If nothing else, this will make each player better. At the end of the day, iron will always sharpen iron.
It'll be interesting to see what Udoka cooks up, as it pertains to lineups and rotations.
