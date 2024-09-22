Rockets' Rotations and Player Minutes to Expect This Season
The Rockets are one of the youngest teams in the league, with seven rotation players all being under 25 years old. However, there's only so many minutes to go around.
Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks are veterans who are expected to be in the starting lineup this season, as they were last season.
Houston's starting lineup will probably look the same as last season: VanVleet, Jalen Green, Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun. This lineup will most likely be the same throughout this entire season.
In all likelyhood, the secondary rotation will be Reed Sheppard, Cam Whitmore, Amen Thompson, Tari Eason and Steven Adams. However, the chances of the Rockets playing 10-deep is not high. Minutes off of the bench will perhaps mostly be split between Thompson, Whitmore, and Sheppard.
Last season, Thompson, listed in the top-five sophomores to watch next season, averaged 22.4 minutes per game. Whitmore averaged 22.5 minutes per game last season. We should expect to see more or less of the same. Tari Eason is coming back healthy, so he will also get plenty of minutes. After having an impressive Summer League showing, and being the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, there is a lot of questions about Sheppard's impending minutes. There is a chance he can earn up to 25 minutes this season.
This means the Rockets have to make decisions for the future of the team. Do they have to move on from certain players to give other players more minutes? Do some players in their "Core 7" not see as many minutes as they should? Do big name players such as Green or VanVleet lose minutes?
The Rockets are not a win-now team. They are filled with young talent. Veterans such as VanVleet, Brooks, and Jeff Green, came to Houston to help with development. We have seen the leadership development from VanVleet carry over to Green, and how much better the team was on defense last year with the impact of Brooks. VanVleet's minutes could be reduced for Thompson or Sheppard.
The potential on this squad is undeniable, but the minutes and rotations will be something to look out for.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.