Rockets Scrambling For Answers Amid Five-Game Skid
The Houston Rockets have hit a major slump recently, having lost five games in a row. Just a week ago, the Rockets held the second seed in the Western Conference. Now, they're barely hovering over the fourth seed with the third-longest active losing streak in the league.
While Houston has an impressive resume, having beaten some of the league's best teams, the team has also had some disappointing losses as of late. The most glaring disappointment was losing back-to-back games to the Brooklyn Nets in heartbreaking fashion. After starting 2025 hot, the Rockets have gone cold.
While there is still plenty of time for the Rockets to get back on track, they haven't been their usual selves lately. Since the start of February, Houston ranks 22nd in offensive rating, 21st in defensive rating, and an abysmal 22nd in net rating.
Surprisingly, the biggest weakness for the Rockets has been their fourth-quarter defense. Houston ranks dead last in fourth-quarter points allowed over the last three games, having given up an average of 36.3 points. For a team that has been generally elite on the defensive side of the floor, this is unlike the Rockets.
It's also worth noting that the Rockets were without All-Star center Alperen Sengun for three of the five games they've lost. Since returning, he's put up averages of 20 points, 15 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and a steal in 34 minutes per game. Unfortunately, his contributions have not helped the outcome of their most recent two games.
Things will only get harder for Houston now that the NBA landscape has shifted after this year's trade deadline. Plenty of stars were moved, especially to and within the West, which means the Rockets have a challenge on top of the fact that most of the core has little or no playoff experience.
With 31 games left in the regular season, there's still room for the Rockets to find a groove and reclaim one of the top seeds in the West again. Their first challenge after the five-game skid will be against the new-look Dallas Mavericks, as Anthony Davis is expected to make his debut with the team.
