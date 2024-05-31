Rockets See Increase In Season Ticket Renewal Rates Following 2023-24 Season
After three consecutive seasons at the bottom of the league, the Houston Rockets have re-established their organization as a respectable franchise. They finished the 2023-24 season with a 41-41 record. And given the ongoing development of their young stars, headlined by Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, the Rockets will continue their route toward prominence.
The Rockets' success from the previous year has led to a significant increase in season ticket renewals, which are at their highest level since 2018.
"Those successes are poised to continue into next season," per Rockets president of business operations Gretchen Sheirr, according to the Houston Business Journal.
"The season ticket renewal rate is above 90 percent, trending toward the highest renewal rate since 2018 — and new sales are up 15 percent, Sheirr said. Additionally, courtside seating and Lexus Lounge memberships remain sold out for the 2024-25 season."
The Rockets are on a different level than the team that won a franchise-best 65 games in 2018, but Houston has a ton of excitement. In addition to Green and Sengun, the Rockets have a pair of rookies, Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore, who have established themselves as foundational cornerstones.
"When you take a guy with the fourth pick [Thompson] and a guy who was supposed to be a top-five pick [Whitmore], it just took some time," Udoka said during Tuesday's end-of-season media availability. "I am very happy with those two. They still have a ton of growing to do, and we will focus on that this off-season. But I am happy with their first year."
