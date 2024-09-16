Rockets Star Cited as 'Player with Ability to Reshape the Western Conference'
Alperen Sengun has come a long way since entering the league just four years ago. It feels like yesterday when he was coming off the bench, while Bruno Fernando, who isn't even on the Rockets anymore, started over him.
Sengun's passing ability has turned heads, especially for a big man, drawing comparisons to Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic. Last season, he showed the capability of becoming one of the league's top-level players, and even drew nearly two million All-Star votes, averaging 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and five assists.
Sengun was also cited as one of the league's 10 players who can reshape the Western Conference by Minnesota Timberwolves on SI's Will Ragatz.
"The Rockets, coming off a 41-41 season, are a very interesting team. Sengun is the leader of a core that includes Jalen Green, Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks.
They've also got a ton of intriguing young players: Reed Sheppard, Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore, Amen Thompson, Tari Eason. Ultimately, the biggest way their ceiling could grow is with another leap from Sengun, who has improved rapidly in his three NBA seasons.
He has a chance to wind up somewhere between Domantas Sabonis and Nikola Jokic."
Sengun missed nearly 20 games last season, leading many to believe the Rockets would've had a better finish if he remained healthy.
With the franchise deciding against extending Sengun this offseason, he could be in store for his best season to date.
In other words, he could very well live up to the billing by Ragatz this season.
