Rockets Struggle to Shoot in Loss To Hornets
The Houston Rockets lost to the Charlotte Hornets in last night's season opener, 110-105. In what should have been an easier game against an inferior opponent, the Rockets looked sloppy to start, and couldn't close the game, allowing the Hornets to mount an 18-point comeback.
Houston's defense wasn't the issue in letting Charlotte come back. The Rockets managed to score just 45 points in the second half, after putting up 60 in the first 24 minutes.
Alperen Sengun was incredible, putting up 25 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Jalen Green poured in 28 points, respectively.
As for the rest of the team, the other eight players that checked in combined for just 52 points. The percentages will tell you all you need to know.
Six players failed to shoot above 40% from the field, and Houston shot 36.9% from the field as a team. From deep, the struggles were worse, as the Rockets went 13-for-43.
Although it has only been one game, early struggles on offense could warrant certain players to finally get their chance to start. Amen Thompson has been called by many to replace Dillon Brooks or Jabari Smith Jr. as a starting forward, and last night proved them right.
Thompson finished with 13 points, four rebounds, and a block while shooting 5-for-11 from the field. Brooks went 1-for-6 and couldn't find success in any other department. Smith Jr. went 2-for-7, and was more or less the same story.
It may be an overreaction, but the Rockets had this offensive problem last season, ranking toward the bottom of the league in that category. If things want to change, head coach Ime Udoka may have to switch things up early.
