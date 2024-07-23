Rockets Tari Eason Displays Progress Following Season-Ending Injury at Drew League
The 2023-24 season has been difficult for Tari Eason. A wounded leg sustained during the Houston Rockets' preseason opener against the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 10 resulted in a season-ending injury in his second season.
He had season-ending surgery on March 3 to resolve an ongoing leg injury. The surgery was going to keep Eason sidelined for four months. But Sunday afternoon, Eason gave an update on his ongoing rehab process on social media, which featured displaying his talents during the Drew League.
Eason finished the game with 26 points, nine rebounds and four assist, showcasing the potential that made him one of coach Ime Udoka's most reliable players.
"When the game is taken away from you, you start to put things into perspective," Eason said. "While injured and it's a struggle mentally, I'm still in the best position I've been in financially. I'm taking care of my mother, brother and grandmother. I am doing everything I wanted to do outside of basketball as a child."
Eason missed the first 12 games. After his return, he played through significant pain before the Rockets decided to shut him down following their 23-point victory over the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 1. In 22 games played, Eason averaged 9.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.