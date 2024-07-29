Rockets' Tari Eason Scores 45 Points in Drew League Summer League Game
Tari Eason continues to showcase his total health after a subpar sophomore season with the Houston Rockets. During his second appearance at the Drew League Saturday night, Eason put on a show, scoring a game-high 45 points on 20-of-32 shooting from the field. In addition to his scoring, Eason added 10 rebounds and three blocks to lead his team to a victory.
The 2023-24 season was difficult for Eason. On Oct. 10, he sustained a wounded leg in the Rockets' preseason opener against the Indiana Pacers, which resulted in a season-ending injury in his second season.
"When the game is taken away from you, you start to put things into perspective," Eason said in March. "While injured and it's a struggle mentally, I'm still in the best position I've been in financially. I'm taking care of my mother, brother and grandmother. I am doing everything I wanted to do outside of basketball as a child."
Eason missed the first 12 games. After his return, he played through significant pain before the Rockets decided to shut him down following their 23-point victory over the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 1. In 22 games played, Eason averaged 9.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
"I am not someone who likes to complain, but it wasn't good," Eason said. "I love basketball. It is my favorite thing to do. It's hard to step away from the game — injury or not."
