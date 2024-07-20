Rockets to Finish 2K25 Summer League Schedule Sunday vs. Portland Trail Blazers
The Houston Rockets began the 2K25 Summer League tournament with wins against the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards. However, over the previous two games, the Rockets have fallen short with losses against the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves.
A 2-2 record will result in the Rockets closing their Summer League tournament on Sunday evening against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Rockets' battle against the Trail Blazers will be against a pair of the top-10 picks of the 2024 NBA Draft, featuring the No. 3 and No. 7 selections Reed Sheppard and Donovan Clingan.
Sheppard has averaged 20.0 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.7 rebounds in four Summer League games. His best performance came during his debut against the Lakers, when he recorded 23 points, five assists, and four rebounds in a 99-80 victory.
"We won — that's always a positive," Sheppard said after the win. "It was good to get out and start competing again — playing against different guys...Being more comfortable playing with different guys and figuring out what I needed to do.
"My coaches and teammates were telling me, 'keep being aggressive. Keep looking to score. When you come off the ball screen, shoot it.' A lot of it was them putting confidence in me and trusting in me.
Clingan had one of his best Summer League performances during the Trail Blazers' 84-68 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. He recorded 16 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and two steals.
