Rockets To Have Pre-Draft Workout With UH Prospect Jamal Shead
The University of Houston has accumulated a significant amount of NBA talent since coach Kelvin Sampson took over the program in 2014.
Last year, his program reached its pinnacle during the 2023 NBA Draft, given that the University of Houston produced a pair of first-round prospects in Jarace Walker (Indiana Pacers) and Marcus Sasser (Detroit Pistons).
The University of Houston will not have a first-round prospect for the 2024 NBA Draft. However, point guard Jamal Shead will make for a solid second-round pick. According to the Houston Chronicle, the Houston Rockets have scheduled a workout with Shead on Friday.
During the 2023-24 collegiate season, Shead established himself as one of the top guards in the nation. He led the Houston Cougars to a 32-5 record prior to their season coming to an end during the Sweet Sixteen loss to the Duke Blue Devils.
Shead averaged 13.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 2.3 steals, and 0.5 blocks. He shot 42.1 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from behind the arc. In addition to the Rockets, Shead has also worked out for the Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.
"It is not about proving anything," Shead said. "I don't think I have anything to prove. I just have to be ready to work come Day 1 for whoever I go."
