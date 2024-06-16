Rockets To Hold Pre-Draft Workout With Connecticut’s Donovan Clingan
The Houston Rockets are entering the 2024 NBA Draft with the No. 3 overall pick, which could lead to general manager Rafael Stone adding another prominent prospect. According to Bryan Kalbrosky of USA TODAY's For The Win, the Rockets will host Connecticut's Donovan Clingan for a pre-draft workout.
Clingan played two seasons at Connecticut, averaging 9.8 points in 74 career games. He was the defensive anchor for the UConn Huskies, posting 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. The 7-foot-2 big man received Big East All-Freshman team honors in 2023 and played a vital role in leading the program to back-to-back championship titles.
But despite the Rockets' interest, the potential selection of Clingan is a longshot. Houston's frontcourt is full entering the draft. In addition to rising star Alperen Sengun, the Rockets will have a frontcourt that features Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason and Steven Adams. Houston landed Adams in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies in February.
The Rockets have spent the previous few days hosting prospects they could target during the draft. As first reported by Kelly Iko of The Athletic on Friday, Houston held pre-draft workouts for N’Faly Dante (Oregon), Jamal Shead (Houston), Isaiah Stevens (Colorado State), and Tyler Thomas (Hofstra). In addition to holding the No. 3 pick, the Rockets will also have a second-round selection at pick No. 44.
