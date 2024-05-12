Rockets To Trade Lottery Pick For Future Assets?
The Houston Rockets will learn where their draft selection will fall on Sunday afternoon during the 2024 Draft Lottery. The Rockets will add their fourth consecutive lottery prospect due to the trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in January 2021.
However, general manager Rafael Stone will keep his options open when determining how to revamp Houston's roster for the 2024-25 season.
According to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, the Rockets could attempt to trade the pick for future assets.
Brooklyn's selection has a 50.7 percent chance of landing the ninth overall pick, and the draft selection has a 4.5 percent chance of reaching No. 1 overall. The Rockets' own pick, projected as No. 12, will convert to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Houston owes the Thunder due to landing Russell Westbrook in a trade in June 2019.
Westbrook played one season with the Rockets, which led to the franchise's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs. The Rockets traded for Westbrook in a deal that also sent Chris Paul and four potential first-round picks.
The 2002 Draft lottery marked the final time the Rockets held the top overall selection, used to draft future Hall of Famer Yao Ming. Last year, Houston landed the No. 4 pick, which was used to draft Amen Thompson.
