Rockets to Trade No. 3 Pick for Established Star?
The Houston Rockets were significant winners during the Draft Lottery Sunday afternoon. They received the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, which has given general manager Rafael Stone major flexibility when revamping the team's roster.
The Rockets could add another promising prospect to their core to join the likes of Jalen Green and Alperen Şengün. Or, Houston could flip the pick into landing several assets — from future picks to adding a veteran player who can help the team end their four-year postseason drought.
"The possibility of adding another young talented player in the draft or through a trade, we’re excited about that possibility,” Stone said during his post-draft-lottery press conference. "I think the top of this draft is strong. I think last year’s draft was a different draft than we’ve seen in a while just because there was so much attention focused on just one guy [Victor Wembanyama], and that wasn’t the case in the two drafts before it, and I don’t think it’ll be the case this year."
Stone and the Rockets will have several established players to choose from when it comes to trading the No. 3 overall pick. Given the team's free agency signing of Fred VanVleet last offseason, Trae Young may not be an option should the Atlanta Hawks make the All-Star point guard available for a trade. However, Donovan Mitchell could be a trade that sparks Houston's interest.
Mitchell joined the Cavaliers in September 2022. The trade ended his five-year career with the Utah Jazz, who drafted him with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Mitchell has since become a five-time All-Star, averaging a career 26.6 points. A source told Inside the Rockets that coach Ime Udoka is fond of the All-Star guard.
