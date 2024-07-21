Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Summer League Preview: How to Watch, Injury Reports, More
The Houston Rockets will close their Summer League tournament Sunday night against the Portland Trail Blazers inside the Thomas & Mack Center. The Rockets' final game in Las Vegas will be a battle against two top-10 picks of the 2024 NBA Draft, featuring the No. 3 and No. 7 selections Reed Sheppard and Donovan Clingan.
Sheppard has averaged 20.0 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.7 rebounds in four Summer League games and has been named the best rookie prospect. Sheppard's best performance came during his debut against the Los Angeles Lakers, where he recorded 23 points, five assists, and four rebounds in a 99-80 victory.
The Rockets are entering the game on a two-game losing streak, having lost to the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Clingan had one of his best Summer League performances during the Trail Blazers' 84-68 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. He recorded 16 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and two steals. The former Connecticut prospect is averaging 9.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, and a Summer League-best 4.3 blocks across the first four games.
Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Broadcast Information
- Date: Sunday, July 21
- Time: 8:00 p.m. CT
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch ESPN
Rockets vs. Trail Blazers Summer League Projected Starting Lineups
Portland Trail Blazers
- Guard: Kendric Davis
- Guard: Rayan Rupert
- Forward: Justin Minaya
- Forward: Kris Murray
- Center: Donovan Clingan
Houston Rockets
- Guard: Reed Sheppard
- Guard: Nate Williams
- Forward: AJ Griffin
- Forward: Orlando Robinson
- Center: N’Faly Dante
