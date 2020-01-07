The Rockets released second-year forward Gary Clark on Tuesday, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen.

Clark would have his $1.4 million contract guaranteed if he was not waived by Tuesday. The Rockets now have an open roster spot that can be filled either via trade or the buyout market.

The Cincinnati product logged 18 games with the Rockets in 2019-20. Clark averaged 11.8 minutes and 3.9 points per game, scoring a season high 12 points in a win over the Heat on Nov. 27. He has not played in two of the Rockets' last four games.

Houston will have another decision to make on a young player on Tuesday afternoon. Center Isaiah Hartenstein's $1.4 million salary for 2019-20 guarantees for the rest of the season if he is not waived by Tuesday, though it appears Hartenstein is unlikely to be released after seizing the Rockets' backup center role.

The Rockets gave a three-year contract to point guard Chris Clemons on Dec. 26. Clemons was also on a non-guaranteed deal, but he will now be guaranteed the league minimum salary in 2019-20. The Campbell product has a non-guaranteed deal next season, and the Rockets have a team option for 2021-22.

Houston will next take the floor on Wednesday in Atlanta. They will then complete their short road tip on Thursday as Russell Westbrook makes his return to Oklahoma City for a matchup against Chris Paul and the Thunder.

Tip-off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Wednesday is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.