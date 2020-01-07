RocketsMaven
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Report: Rockets Waive Second-Year Forward Gary Clark

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets released second-year forward Gary Clark on Tuesday, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen. 

Clark would have his $1.4 million contract guaranteed if he was not waived by Tuesday. The Rockets now have an open roster spot that can be filled either via trade or the buyout market.

The Cincinnati product logged 18 games with the Rockets in 2019-20. Clark averaged 11.8 minutes and 3.9 points per game, scoring a season high 12 points in a win over the Heat on Nov. 27. He has not played in two of the Rockets' last four games. 

Houston will have another decision to make on a young player on Tuesday afternoon. Center Isaiah Hartenstein's $1.4 million salary for 2019-20 guarantees for the rest of the season if he is not waived by Tuesday, though it appears Hartenstein is unlikely to be released after seizing the Rockets' backup center role. 

The Rockets gave a three-year contract to point guard Chris Clemons on Dec. 26. Clemons was also on a non-guaranteed deal, but he will now be guaranteed the league minimum salary in 2019-20. The Campbell product has a non-guaranteed deal next season, and the Rockets have a team option for 2021-22. 

Houston will next take the floor on Wednesday in Atlanta. They will then complete their short road tip on Thursday as Russell Westbrook makes his return to Oklahoma City for a matchup against Chris Paul and the Thunder.

Tip-off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Wednesday is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Capela Eyes Consistency Alongside All-Star Potential

Michael Shapiro

Capela is averaging 23 points and 12 rebounds per game since returning from a right heel contusion on Dec. 31

PJ Tucker, Rockets Praise Vince Carter's Longevity

Michael Shapiro

Carter is the only player in NBA history to appear in a game in four different decades

Russell Westbrook Reflects on 11 Years With Thunder

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook will face the Thunder on Thursday in his first game back in Oklahoma City since being traded in July

Green Eyes Return in 2019-20 After Foot Surgery

Michael Shapiro

Green hopes to return "toward the playoffs" after undergoing surgery for a broken foot in October

Harden-Capela Connection Leads Rockets Past 76ers

Michael Shapiro

Clint Capela tallied 30 points and 14 rebounds on Friday while James Harden led all scorers with 44 points

Clint Capela Excited for Battle With Joel Embiid

Michael Shapiro

Capela: "[Embiid] definitely the one that gets the ball the most. It’s pretty exciting the way he plays."

Mike D'Antoni, Rockets Pay Tribute to David Stern

Michael Shapiro

D'Antoni: "The biggest thing to me is how [Stern] was involved in the international game early,"

Can Gordon's Return Lead Rockets to No. 1 Offense?

Michael Shapiro

Gordon is averaging 16 points per game while shooting 58.3% from three since returning from knee surgery on Dec. 29

Full-Strength Rockets Blitz Nuggets in Home Win

Michael Shapiro

James Harden led all scorers with 35 points as the Rockets made 47.1% of their threes in Tuesday's victory

James Harden, Clint Capela to Return vs. Nuggets

Michael Shapiro

Harden sat out Sunday’s loss to the Pelicans due to a right toe sprain