Rockets' Win Over Cavaliers Proves Title-Contending Status
The Houston Rockets made a statement last night, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-108. Against the team with the NBA's best record thus far, Houston played tough defense down the stretch and halted multiple attempts at a game-winning shot for the Cavaliers.
The win adds to the Rockets' resume of being not just a top-seeded playoff team, but a legitimate title contender. They've already beaten some of the best teams in the NBA, with wins against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies, New York Knicks, and now Cavaliers.
Cleveland's offense has looked nearly unstoppable all season, as the team owns the best offensive rating in the NBA (120.9). Last night, Houston held the Cavaliers to 42.3% shooting from the field and 31.7% shooting from three. The Rockets bested them in both categories, shooting 44.0% from the field and 44.1% from deep.
The scoring heroics of Fred VanVleet were perhaps the biggest factor in the win. The point guard put up 26 points of 8-of-15 shooting, including 17 second-half points. While there have been many questions on whether or not the Rockets can win big games due to the young core's inexperience, VanVleet is that veteran presence Houston desperately needed.
The win keeps the Rockets as the second seed in the Western Conference, with a half-game lead over the Grizzlies. Houston still holds the fourth-best record in the NBA, and is 7-3 in their last 10 games.
If there's one word to describe the Rockets this season, it's 'unexpected.' After finishing 22-60 in 2023, Houston went 41-41 in 2024, a league-best 19-win increase despite missing the Play-In Tournament. While improvement was expected from a developing group, no one predicted the Rockets to sit near the top of the league.
Houston is expected to finish with 58 wins based on Hoop Venue's Expected Wins Calculator. Whether or not that actually happens is yet to be seen, but the point is that the Rockets cannot be ignored anymore. These wins in the regular season show that they have a legitimate shot at a deep playoff run, having beaten teams above them in the standings.
