Rockets Riding Hot Streak After Win Against Hawks
The Houston Rockets defeated the Atlanta Hawks last night, 100-96. The win comes on the second half of a back-to-back, as the Rockets defeated the Boston Celtics in TD Garden the previous night. This win at State Farm Arena was yet another test, as Houston has built a legitimate resume this season.
The Rockets are now riding a four-game winning streak, which ties the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors for the longest active winning streak in the league. Of course, this is just in the moment, but Houston's wins have been legitimately impressive.
To say the Rockets have been battle-tested this regular season would be an understatement. Most recently, Houston was tasked with playing the Cleveland Cavaliers in back-to-back games, followed by the road contest in Boston, with immediate travel to Atlanta. Of course, the Rockets went 4-0 in that stretch, beating the top two teams in the Eastern Conference in three of four games, and then taking down the Hawks the very next night.
In their last four games, the Rockets are averaging 114.5 points while giving up 111.8 on the other end. These games have been extremely close, but Houston has come through in the clutch on these occasions due to its late-game defense.
The Oklahoma City Thunder remain the top seed in the Western Conference. However, the Rockets are starting to separate themselves from the teams under them. Houston and the Memphis Grizzlies have been in a tight race for the second seed in the West all season, but the Rockets' recent surge has put them 2.5 games above the Grizzlies. If all goes according to plan, Houston would likely meet Memphis in the playoffs at some point.
Given that the Rockets are such a high seed in a crowded West, they should have at least one player representing Houston in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. Star center Alperen Sengun is the obvious choice, as he's averaging 19.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.
Another legitimate choice is Jalen Green, who has had an impressive offensive start to 2025. He leads Houston in scoring, averaging 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. Whether he or Sengun makes the cut, the Rockets are still seeing recent success from the young core.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.