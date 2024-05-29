Rockets With Sixth-Best Odds to Land All-Star Forward?
Pascal Siakam ended his eighth season in the league with the Indiana Pacers, whose season came to an end Monday night in a 4-0 sweep to the Boston Celtics.
Siakam had another successful season that showcased why he remains one of the league's top forwards. He averaged 21.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. He appeared in 41 games after the Pacers landed his services from the Toronto Raptors in January.
Siakam is entering an important offseason where he could become one of the top free agents on the market. However, the Pacers will have to pay a hefty contract in hopes of keeping his talents in Indiana.
The Pacers will most likely offer the two-time All-Star a max deal, but Siakam could still join a new team this summer.
BetOnline recently revealed which teams are likely to land Siakam should he depart from the Pacers, which listed the Houston Rockets as the sixth-best odds at 10/1. The Rockets trail the Philadelphia 76ers (3/1), Oklahoma City Thunder (4/1), Memphis Grizzlies (5/1), San Antonio Spurs (6/1) and Sacramento Kings (8/1).
Joining the Rockets would give Siakam a chance to reunite with his former teammate Fred VanVleet, as the two respective parties played together in Toronto from 2016 to 2023.
A pursuit for Siakam would likely result in a sign-and-trade with the Pacers. The Rockets would be in prime position, holding the No. 3 pick of the 2024 NBA Draft with several prominent prospects to utilize in a potential trade.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.