Rockets Youngster Identified as Player in Need of Fresh Start
The Houston Rockets' rebuilding years saw them lead up with young talent, nabbing an abundance of top-level players via the draft. At virtually every position, the Rockets have a rising player capable of being a high-level contributor.
However, the post-rebuild era has raised questions about several of those players, leading many to question whether they'll morph into a superstar, which the Rockets are reportedly seeking. In some cases, a fresh start would serve a player well.
This is especially the case considering the lack of guidance and player development under former Coach Stephen Silas, who didn't anticipate having to teach youngsters how to adapt to life in the NBA.
The player that's perhaps been most affected has been Jalen Green, who has been asked to occupy an entirely different role under Rockets coach Ime Udoka than previously.
Green had a rather up-and-down season, oftentimes struggling to adjust to the offensive gameplan. Recently, the Rockets announced they would not be extending Green this offseason, prompting questions about his long-term future in Houston. Sir Charles in Charge's Michael Saenz concocted a list of the players around the league with most to gain from a fresh start and cited Green as the Rockets' player.
Saenz explained:
"With the narrative that's been created around him over the first few years of his career, he's pretty much considered a bust at this point in his career. It's not that he isn't talented, it's the fact that he's been so inconsistent.
Because of that, Green may be reaching the point where he may be ready for a change of scenery. And quite frankly, the Houston Rockets may not be that opposed to it at this point either. In fact, they've recently been rumored to be open to the idea of trading him in a package for a star. That leads me to believe that he's not off the table in trade talks.
And if he's not off the table in trade talks, that means the Rockets don't view Green as a franchise cornerstone. Considering how high of a draft pick he was, that's not an ideal place to be in the eyes of your franchise."
Green's talent and ability is unquestioned. However, he's been unable to consistently put it together for the entirety of the season thus far.
Maybe that all changes this upcoming season.
