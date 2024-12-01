Growing Up: Houston Rockets Have Seen Tremendous Growth in Recent Seasons
The Houston Rockets are off to their best start since the 2019-2020 season. At 14-6, they are currently second in the Western Conference, right behind today's opponent, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Rockets have come a long way from three straight seasons at the bottom of the Western Conference. Last season, they had the biggest win improvement of any team in the NBA at 19 games, and their improved play has continued into this season.
Even with the additions of Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Jeff Green, the Rockets' core players are still very young. Sometimes, they seem older than they are because they have played many minutes since entering the NBA.
After Saturday's practice, Jabari Smith was asked what the reason for the teams' hot start has been.
Smith is one of those young players, and even though this is his third season, he is still only 21 years old. The young players on the team "growing up" has gone a long way toward the Rockets' becoming one of the top teams in the league.
Since Ime Udoka took over, every player on the team has spoken about accountability, and it has continued into this season. Udoka is a hard-nosed, no-nonsense coach, and the players realize that if they don't give an all-out effort they will not play.
During most of the young cores' first years in the NBA, accountability was sometimes lacking as the Rockets focused on development instead of competing for the playoffs. Udoka has made it clear that age is not an excuse, and he expects everyone to perform like an NBA veteran regardless of years in the league.
That message seems to have gotten across, as the Rockets have been the surprise team of the NBA so far this season. The Rockets look to continue their early-season success as they host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night at the Toyota Center.
