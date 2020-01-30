Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook was selected as a Western Conference All-Star on Thursday, reaching the All-Star Game for the ninth time in his career.

Westbrook has been named an All-Star in each of the last six seasons. He has gone just one year without an All-Star appearance since 2010-11, missing the All-Star Game in February 2014 after undergoing season-ending knee surgery in December 2013.

Westbrook's nine All-Star selections gives him the fifth-most All-Star appearances among active players. LeBron James leads all active players with 16 All-Star Game appearances.

Houston now has two All-Stars for the first time since Dwight Howard and James Harden shared the floor for the Western Conference in 2014. Harden was named an All-Star Game starter for the fourth consecutive year on Jan. 23, and he's been an All-Star in each of his eight seasons with the Rockets.

Harden trails only Hakeem Olajuwon for the most All-Star Game appearances in Rockets history.

Westbrook has a penchant for big performances in All-Star Game competition. He is the one of two players (joining Bob Pettit) to ever win back-to-back All-Star Game MVP awards, earning the honor in 2015 and 2016. The UCLA product ranks No. 5 in made threes and No. 12 in points in All-Star Game history.

Houston's point guard is in the midst of a dominant stretch despite the Rockets' struggles of late. Westbrook is averaging 32.2 points and eight assists per game since Dec. 31, and he's shooting 52.6% from the field in his last 11 contests. He finished the Rockets' loss to the Blazers on Wednesday with 39 points on 16-29 shooting.