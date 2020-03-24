Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook became the latest athlete to give to charity amid the global coronavirus crisis, donating to the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles, also known as the Angeleno Fund.

Westbrook and his wife, Nina, announced their donation on Twitter and Instagram on Monday night. Westbrook also asked for donations to Los Angeles residents who, "need our help now more than ever."

"Too many Angelenos need our help now more than ever," Westbrook wrote on Instagram. "Visit [mayorsfundla.org/Angeleno] to help families experiencing extreme financial hardship during this pandemic. ...We’re all in this together."

The Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles is looking to provide "direct financial assistance for families experiencing extreme financial hardship," per the organization. The Angeleno fund says it specializes in aiding "immigrants or independent workers who will not qualify for other benefits."

Westbrook is a Los Angeles native, and he played two seasons for UCLA from 2006-08. He made the Final Four in both years with the Bruins, and he was named a member of the All-Pac 12 team as a sophomore.

Houston's point guard was averaging 27.5 points and seven assists per game in 2019-20 before the league's coronavirus suspension. He was in the midst of a dominant stretch since Jan. 1, a 23-game sample in which he averaged 31.7 points per game on 52.7% shooting.

The Rockets currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. The NBA has not set a return date, though the league is reportedly targeting June as a potential time for games to resume.

You can donate to the Angeleno Fund here.