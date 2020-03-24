InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Russell Westbrook Asks For Donations to Angeleno Fund During Coronavirus Crisis

Michael Shapiro

Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook became the latest athlete to give to charity amid the global coronavirus crisis, donating to the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles, also known as the Angeleno Fund.

Westbrook and his wife, Nina, announced their donation on Twitter and Instagram on Monday night. Westbrook also asked for donations to Los Angeles residents who, "need our help now more than ever." 

"Too many Angelenos need our help now more than ever," Westbrook wrote on Instagram. "Visit [mayorsfundla.org/Angeleno] to help families experiencing extreme financial hardship during this pandemic. ...We’re all in this together."

The Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles is looking to provide "direct financial assistance for families experiencing extreme financial hardship," per the organization. The Angeleno fund says it specializes in aiding "immigrants or independent workers who will not qualify for other benefits."

Westbrook is a Los Angeles native, and he played two seasons for UCLA from 2006-08. He made the Final Four in both years with the Bruins, and he was named a member of the All-Pac 12 team as a sophomore. 

Houston's point guard was averaging 27.5 points and seven assists per game in 2019-20 before the league's coronavirus suspension. He was in the midst of a dominant stretch since Jan. 1, a 23-game sample in which he averaged 31.7 points per game on 52.7% shooting. 

The Rockets currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. The NBA has not set a return date, though the league is reportedly targeting June as a potential time for games to resume. 

You can donate to the Angeleno Fund here. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Coronavirus Could Cause 'Record' Salary Cap Drop

The NBA could reportedly lose up to $1.2 billion if the entire 2019-20 season is canceled.

Michael Shapiro

Harden Finishes Third Behind Giannis, LeBron in MVP Poll

Giannis Antetokounmpo received 60 of 70 first place votes in ESPN's media poll, while LeBron James received the other 10.

Michael Shapiro

Danuel House Pens Essay Amid NBA's COVID-19 Suspension

House: “I live out in the country, so the streets go on and on. I just jog to stay in shape.“

Michael Shapiro

Looking Back on James Harden's 61-Point Game vs. Spurs

James Harden dropped 61 points in a 111-105 victory against San Antonio on March 22, 2019.

Michael Shapiro

P.J. Tucker to Open Houston Sneaker Store in October

Tucker: "We're looking to do the grand opening in October. ...We've got a lot of dope collabs coming."

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Donate 600 Pounds of Food to Second Servings Houston

The Rockets gave 600 pounds of produce to Second Servings Houston during the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Shapiro

ESPN Airs 2007 All-American Game Featuring Harden, Gordon

Eric Gordon scored 13 points while James Harden scored eight in the 30th edition of the McDonald's All-American Game.

Michael Shapiro

Top Rockets Games to Stream During Coronavirus Suspension

NBA League Pass is available to fans for free through April 22 due to the coronavirus suspension.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Closes Team Facilities Due to Coronavirus

The NBA has also issued a ban on travel outside of North America due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Michael Shapiro

NBA Considering Charity Game Amid Coronavirus Suspension

NBA commissioner Adam Silver: "People are stuck at home, and I think they need a diversion. They need to be entertained."

Michael Shapiro