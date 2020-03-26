InsideTheRockets
Russell Westbrook Discusses Angeleno Campaign Efforts on Good Morning America

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday, and the Rockets point guard continued to promote his partnership with the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles' Angeleno Campaign. 

Westbrook and the Angeleno Campaign are working to raise money for those in need during the coronavirus crisis. He and his wife, Nina, first shared their support for the Angeleno Campaign in a Twitter video on March 23.

"Obviously in times like this, you have to find ways to immediately impact as many people as possible, and I think this is the best way to do it thus far," Westbrook said on GMA with Robin Roberts. "I'm trying to find more ways to give people hope, confidence, a sense of swagger to themselves that they can do and put their mind to do anything they want to do."

Westbrook hasn't been able to train or practice with hs teammates during the NBA's coronavirus suspension, though he appears to be staying plenty busy. Westbrook is at home in Los Angeles with Nina and their three kids, enjoying the unexpected break in the NBA season. 

"My kids, I'm pretty sure they enjoy [me being home] so much," Westbrook told Roberts. "It's something that I really enjoy getting a chance to wake up with them every morning."

The 2016-17 MVP isn't the only Rockets player stepping up in the coronavirus crisis. Guard Ben McLemore has partnered with manufacturer C3 to buy and donate respirator masks to hospitals and healthcare workers as they fight the coronavirus crisis. 

Those who wish to donate to the Angeleno Fund can do so by texting "LA Love," to 21000, per Westbrook. 

