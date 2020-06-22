InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
Game Day
Features
News

Russell Westbrook Working to Free Oklahoma Man on Death Row

Michael Shapiro

Rockets guard Russell Westbrook is one of many notable athletes working to free Oklahoma man Julius Jones, who is on death row after being convicted of first-degree murder in 2002. 

The fight to free Jones began with the establishment of the Julius Jones Coalition in 2019. Westbrook, Blake Griffin and Trae Young are among those working to free Jones, as is Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. 

Jones was convicted of murder following the death of 45-year-old Paul Howell, who was shot in his family's driveway in 1999. The suspect was described as a "a young black male wearing a white shirt, a skull or stocking cap, and a red bandana over his face," per ESPN's Royce Young, who detailed the effort to free Jones on Monday. Jones matched the description and was arrested, though he's maintained his innocence for the last two decades.

"As God is my witness, I was not involved in any way in the crimes that led to Howell being shot and killed," Jones wrote in his clemency report, per Young. "I have spent the past 20 years on death row for a crime I did not commit, did not witness and was not at."

Westbrook wrote a letter to the Oklahoma Governor's office on April 27, imploring the state to "review Julius Jones' commutation application and extend mercy towards him."

"[Jones'] conviction was tainted by a deeply flawed process," Westbrook wrote. "As more details come to light regarding his situation, I join with many voices to express sadness and profound concern regarding his conviction and death sentence."

Westbrook's letter to the Governor continues his social justice work throughout the NBA's coronavirus suspension. Houston's point guard raised money for the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles, and he donated 650 laptops to Houston students. Recently, Westbrook spoke both at the Compton Peace Walk and Tulsa's annual Juneteenth celebration. 

All executions in Oklahoma were put on hold following a pair of mishandled executions in 2014 and 2015. If Jones is still in prison when the state resumes executions in 2020, "he will likely be one of the first in line," per Young. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Rockets May Pursue Tyler Johnson Before 2020 Playoffs

Johnson is among "several," potential free-agent targets before the postseason, per to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen.

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook to Speak at Juneteenth Celebration in Tulsa

Westbrook will be joined by Rev. Al Sharpton and Sen. Kamala Harris among other speakers appearing virtually at the event in Tulsa's Greenwood District.

Michael Shapiro

How PJ Tucker, Robert Covington unlocked Houston's defense

Houston is outscoring teams by five points per 100 possessions in the 379 minutes Tucker and Covington have shared the floor since Feb. 4.

Michael Shapiro

Daryl Morey: 2020 Rockets Have Title Odds Similar to 2018 Team

Morey: "The 65-win team was actually one of the best teams not to win. This team, I think, has every good a chance as that team."

Michael Shapiro

by

sfbowman

Olajuwon Compares Harden to Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain

Houston's Hall-of-Fame center added "it's just a matter of time," before Harden wins his first championship.

Michael Shapiro

by

govetik

Austin Rivers: NBA Can Resume Season and Focus on BLM Movement

Rivers: "We can play and we can help change the way black lives are lived. ...But canceling or boycotting [the] return doesn't do that."

Michael Shapiro

by

Slotmode

Can Jeff Green Be the Rockets' Playoff X-Factor?

Green is averaging 10.4 points and 20.1 minutes per game in his first 10 contests with the Rockets, shooting 41.2% from three.

Michael Shapiro

Morey Says D'Antoni Will Coach Rockets Despite COVID-19 Risk

Morey: "[D'Antoni] will be coaching our team. "It would be such a huge disadvantage to lose him. We would never stand for that."

Michael Shapiro

Will Harden Face Increased Double Teams in the Playoffs?

Harden began to face a slate of double teams in early December as he was on pace to post the best scoring season since Michael Jordan in 1986-87.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA to Solicit Medical Records From Team Personnel

NBA teams are expected to submit their medical records to an independent panel of physicians, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe.

Michael Shapiro