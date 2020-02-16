InsideTheRockets
James Harden: Russell Westbrook Getting 'Comfortable' With Rockets

Michael Shapiro

It was a rocky first month in Houston for Russell Westbrook. The former Thunder point guard averaged just 22.1 points per game through November, shooting a shaky 42.6% from the field. Westbrook's first 20 games weren't a disaster, but they did dampen expectations for his first year in Houston. The narrative has flipped of late.

Westbrook enters Sunday's All-Star Game in the midst of one of the best stretches of his career. He's averaging 34.6 points and 7.3 assists per game in his last 10 appearances, converting 53% of field goal attempts. So what's been behind the recent turnaround? James Harden has a theory. 

"We’re giving him space for him to go out there and do what he does at a high level, what he’s been doing for the last 12 years," Harden told the media at All-Star Media Day on Saturday. "You let him go out there and be himself. The comfort level is there. And it’s still only been a few months since he’s been here. He’s still getting adjusted, but he’s looking more comfortable and he’s playing more free."

The Rockets made a major investment in Westbrook before the trade deadline. Houston shipped Clint Capela to Atlanta on Feb. 4, receiving forward Robert Covington from Minnesota in a four-team deal. The trade has opened up the lane for Westbrook, who leads the league in points via drives to the rim over the last eight games. 

Houston has won five of its last seven games, with one loss coming on a buzzer-beater three by Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Westbrook and Co. will exit the All-Star break fifth in the Western Conference at 34–20 before facing the Warriors on Feb. 20.

Tip-off from the Chase Center in San Francisco is slated for 9:30 p.m. CT. 

