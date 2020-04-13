InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Russell Westbrook Donates 650 Laptops to Houston Students

Michael Shapiro

Rockets guard Russell Westbrook will donate 650 laptops to students throughout Houston in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, Houston mayor Sylvester Turner announced on Monday. 

The Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation will partner with the Houston Office of Education to "help our students close the digital divide in our city," per Turner. 

“Russell Westbrook proves why he is a champion on and off the court,” Turner said in a statement. "This donation will be a game-changer for many students and their families coping with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. The generous contribution from the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation will help young people stay focused on their education at home and until they can return to their classroom.”

Houston's point guard isn't alone as he helps out during the coronavirus outbreak. Both P.J. Tucker and Danuel House have donated to the Houston Food Bank, while head coach Mike D'Antoni donated $100,000 to the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund. Shooting guard Ben McLemore recently partnered with manufacturer C3 in an effort to produce and distribute N95 respirator masks to healthcare professionals and vulnerable citizens. 

The NBA is now in the second month of its coronavirus suspension after the league suspended play on March 11. No return date has been set by the NBA, though there are reportedly a slate of potential contingencies for a return to play. The NBA could look to host the entire playoffs in Las Vegas, with Labor Day weekend serving as the latest possible date to end the 2019-20 season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Ben McLemore Found His NBA Home With the Rockets

The former No. 7 overall pick has revived his career in Houston, averaging 9.8 points per game on 39.5% from three.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Preparing 25-Day Plan to End COVID-19 Hiatus

The NBA will reportedly plan to hold 11 days of individual workouts before getting teams together for a 14-day training camp.

Michael Shapiro

by

MattySolo

Can Taiwan Provide the Model For Resuming NBA Games?

Taiwan’s Super Basketball League is playing through the COVID-19 crisis, holding all games in buildings with less than 100 occupants.

Michael Shapiro

How Robert Covington Unlocked the Rockets' Best Lineups

Robert Covington has fit in seamlessly with the small-ball Rockets, creating a dynamic defensive duo alongside P.J. Tucker.

Michael Shapiro

Gordon Details 'Inconsistent' 2019-20 After Knee Surgery

Gordon: "It’s always tough when you have a surgery during the season, and you try to get back as soon as you can."

Michael Shapiro

Report: Hurdles to Quarantined Playoffs Are 'Insurmountable'

Houston Methodist disease specialist Dr. Richard Harris: "I’m not sure any of this is perfectly safe."

Michael Shapiro

Report: Players to Receive Full Paychecks on April 15

The NBA may potentially withhold a percentage of salaries for paychecks beginning on May 1.

Michael Shapiro

Celebrating Westbrook's Historic 50-Point Triple-Double

Westbrook tallied 50 points and hit the game-winning three as he recorded his 42nd triple-double of the season on April 9, 2017.

Michael Shapiro

Ben McLemore Sends 'Social Distancing' PSA During NBA's Hiatus

McLemore teamed up with manufacturer C3 to create and deliver N95 respirator masks to those in need.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Looking to End Finals by Labor Day Weekend

The NBA is looking at a number of contingencies for a return from its COVID-19 suspension, including a postseason played solely in Las Vegas.

Michael Shapiro