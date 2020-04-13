Russell Westbrook Donates 650 Laptops to Houston Students

Rockets guard Russell Westbrook will donate 650 laptops to students throughout Houston in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, Houston mayor Sylvester Turner announced on Monday.

The Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation will partner with the Houston Office of Education to "help our students close the digital divide in our city," per Turner.

“Russell Westbrook proves why he is a champion on and off the court,” Turner said in a statement. "This donation will be a game-changer for many students and their families coping with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. The generous contribution from the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation will help young people stay focused on their education at home and until they can return to their classroom.”

Houston's point guard isn't alone as he helps out during the coronavirus outbreak. Both P.J. Tucker and Danuel House have donated to the Houston Food Bank, while head coach Mike D'Antoni donated $100,000 to the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund. Shooting guard Ben McLemore recently partnered with manufacturer C3 in an effort to produce and distribute N95 respirator masks to healthcare professionals and vulnerable citizens.

The NBA is now in the second month of its coronavirus suspension after the league suspended play on March 11. No return date has been set by the NBA, though there are reportedly a slate of potential contingencies for a return to play. The NBA could look to host the entire playoffs in Las Vegas, with Labor Day weekend serving as the latest possible date to end the 2019-20 season.