InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

James Harden, Russell Westbrook Provide Coronavirus Safety Tips

Michael Shapiro

The NBA is currently on an indefinite hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the Rockets pair of MVPs are doing their part to inform the public of the health crisis facing the world. 

James Harden took to Twitter on March 13, urging individuals to "wash your hands frequently, regularly and thoroughly."

"Please take care of your health and protect others by doing the following," Harden wrote on Twitter. "Wash your hands frequently regularly and thoroughly, clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water."

Westbrook also offered a public health message via Twitter. The Rockets' point guard quoted a tweet supporting small businesses during the coronavirus crisis, adding his own note as he urged individuals to listen to the Centers for Disease Control.

"It’s important we listen to the CDC and WHO," Westbrook wrote. "Please everyone stay safe out there. These are crazy times and we all need to look out for one another."

Houston's superstars followed the lead of their head coach in addressing the public regarding the coronavirus. Mike D'Antoni stressed the need to listen to local health officials at the outset of the coronavirus on March 12.

"It’s a situation we got to handle and make sure everybody listens to the experts. Each individual try to do the best they can do to slow it down or stop it and let the experts handle it," D'Antoni told FOX 26's Mark Berman. "The health of the public and the guys in the NBA are much more important than any game."

Harden and Westbrook got off to a healthy start in their first season together in 2019-20. Both players are averaging over 27 points and seven assists per game, and the Rockets currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Austin Rivers: Westbrook is 'Best Teammate' I've Had

Rivers answered a slate of questions via Instagram Live on Monday as the NBA is suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Michael Shapiro

Can the Pick-And-Roll Return James Harden to MVP Form?

Harden's scoring average dropped under 30 points per game from Jan. 1 to March 10 as the 2017-18 MVP shot just 40% from the field.

Michael Shapiro

NBA Coronavirus Suspension Could Last Until Late June

The NBA is "scouting potential arena dates," through August, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Michael Shapiro

D'Antoni Details Rockets Plans For Coronavirus Suspension

Mike D'Antoni: "Individuals will have to take care of their own bodies."

Michael Shapiro

Rockets to 'Take Care' of Employees During Suspension

Rockets president Tad Brown: "We’re putting together a plan to take care of our part-time employees during their time of need."

Michael Shapiro

NBPA Details 'Doomsday Provision' Due to Coronavirus

The NBPA noted a clause that could "free owners from paying players a percentage of their salaries should the rest of the season be lost."

Michael Shapiro

NBA Bans Team Practices During Coronavirus Suspension

The NBA also mandated that players will have to remain in their home market during the coronavirus suspension.

Michael Shapiro

NBA Sets 30-Day Minimum for Coronavirus Suspension

The NBA set its 30-day suspension as an "aspirational goal," in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Rockets Wanted Fans at Games Despite Coronavirus

The Rockets reportedly joined the Pacers and Knicks with "reservations on eliminating fans from games."

Michael Shapiro

NBA Suspends Season Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The NBA decided to suspend the season hours after announcing its plan to continue games without fans in arenas.

Michael Shapiro