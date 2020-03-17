The NBA is currently on an indefinite hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the Rockets pair of MVPs are doing their part to inform the public of the health crisis facing the world.

James Harden took to Twitter on March 13, urging individuals to "wash your hands frequently, regularly and thoroughly."

"Please take care of your health and protect others by doing the following," Harden wrote on Twitter. "Wash your hands frequently regularly and thoroughly, clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water."

Westbrook also offered a public health message via Twitter. The Rockets' point guard quoted a tweet supporting small businesses during the coronavirus crisis, adding his own note as he urged individuals to listen to the Centers for Disease Control.

"It’s important we listen to the CDC and WHO," Westbrook wrote. "Please everyone stay safe out there. These are crazy times and we all need to look out for one another."

Houston's superstars followed the lead of their head coach in addressing the public regarding the coronavirus. Mike D'Antoni stressed the need to listen to local health officials at the outset of the coronavirus on March 12.

"It’s a situation we got to handle and make sure everybody listens to the experts. Each individual try to do the best they can do to slow it down or stop it and let the experts handle it," D'Antoni told FOX 26's Mark Berman. "The health of the public and the guys in the NBA are much more important than any game."

Harden and Westbrook got off to a healthy start in their first season together in 2019-20. Both players are averaging over 27 points and seven assists per game, and the Rockets currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24.