Russell Westbrook Joins 20,000-Point Club as Rockets Beat Lakers

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook became the 47th member of the 20,000-point club on Thursday night as he scored 41 points in the Rockets' upset win over the Lakers. 

Westbrook is now one of six active players to score at least 20,000 points. He's also in a more exclusive club when considering rebounds and assists, joining Oscar Robertson and LeBron James as the only players in NBA history with 20,000 points, 7,000 assists and 6,000 rebounds.

Houston's point guard crossed the 20,000-point mark with a superb performance on Thursday night. Westbrook finished the Rockets' victory in Los Angeles with 41 points on 17-28 shooting, and he added eight rebounds. The Rockets' small-ball units continue to bolster Westbrook, who is thriving without a traditional center clogging up the lane. 

Westbrook has played some of the best basketball of his career in 2020. The nine-time All-Star is averaging 32.1 points and 7.8 assists per game since Dec. 31, shooting 51.7% from the field in his last 14 games. Westbrook's 50.8% mark on two-point shots marks a career high in his 12th season.

The Rockets pulled off perhaps their best win of the season in Los Angeles on Thursday. Houston banged home 19 threes from eight different players, including four triples from Robert Covington. The former Timberwolves forward finished the night with 14 points in his Rockets' debut, and he made a number of impact defensive plays down the stretch. 

Houston will look to win its fifth straight on Friday as it faces the Suns in Phoenix. Westbrook will not play as he rests on the second night of a back-to-back. 

Tip-off from Talking Stick Resort Arena is slated for 8 p.m. CT.

