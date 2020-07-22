InsideTheRockets
Russell Westbrook Joins Rockets Practice in Orlando

The Rockets have been in Orlando for nearly two weeks, but Houston held its first practice with both MVPs on the floor on Wednesday morning as point guard Russell Westbrook joined the action. 

Westbrook landed in Orlando on Monday before beginning to quarantine in his room at the Grand Floridian resort. After passing two COVID-19 tests at least 24 hours apart, Westbrook is now ready to fully join the Rockets as they eye the Larry O'Brien Trophy. And it appears as though Westbrook is ready to hit the ground running. 

"I'm very eager, I’d be lying if I wasn’t saying I was," Westbrook told the media in a Zoom call on Wednesday. "Just being home, being by myself, away from my family, my teammates and the organization. I’m definitely excited to get back on the floor & get things rolling.”

The Rockets will continue to practice over the next two weeks ahead of their regular season opener on July 31. Houston head coach Mike D'Antoni said on Monday he expects Westbrook to sit out the Rockets' first scrimmage on Friday, but Westbrook's status is not official. Westbrook said he is in-shape ahead of Houston's first practice on Wednesday, but noted there may be some rust in his first game back.

"Honestly, I don’t have a feel for if I can make a layup at this point," Westbrook said. "I got to start there first. Then I’ll work my way from there.”

Houston will scrimmage Toronto on Friday, then hold two more scrimmages before resuming the regular season against Dallas on July 31. Westbrook and Co. currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24, tied with Oklahoma City and one game back of Utah for the No. 4 spot.   

