Rockets guard Russell Westbrook is listed as out for Houston's Game 3 matchup against the Thunder on Saturday.

Westbrook will miss his fifth straight game as he nurses a right quad injury. There is no date set for his return to the floor.

The 2016-17 MVP has been progressing in his quad rehab as he eyes his first playoff appearance with Houston. Westbrook joined the Rockets in practice on Friday, running up and down the floor for the first time since injuring his quad. Westbrook has been participating in shooting drills for much of the last week.

"I think he's getting on the court today to shoot and move around a little bit," Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said on Friday. "Winning gives us a chance to be a bit more conservative. We want to make sure when he comes back, that he's 100 percent."

Westbrook has still found a way to make an impact in Houston's first-round series despite his quad injury. He's served as a secondary coach and head cheerleader for the Rockets as they've taken a 2–0 lead, sporting some quality sideline fits in the process.

“We don’t have fans here, so it’s really up to the bench and the players that will come in to generate the energy we need to get over tough times or fatigue battles,” D’Antoni said following Houston’s Game 2 win on Thursday. "They’ve been great. Russell, Tyson Chandler who hasn’t played, you hear his voice always. You can’t put a premium on that. been super encouraging. It’s been fantastic.”

The Westbrook-less Rockets will look to take a 3–0 lead on Oklahoma City on Saturday. Tip-off from Orlando is slated for 5 p.m. CT.