SI.com
InsideTheRockets
HomeGame DayFeaturesNews
Search

Russell Westbrook Joins Rockets Practice, Out For Game 3 vs. Thunder

Michael Shapiro

Rockets guard Russell Westbrook is listed as out for Houston's Game 3 matchup against the Thunder on Saturday. 

Westbrook will miss his fifth straight game as he nurses a right quad injury. There is no date set for his return to the floor.

The 2016-17 MVP has been progressing in his quad rehab as he eyes his first playoff appearance with Houston. Westbrook joined the Rockets in practice on Friday, running up and down the floor for the first time since injuring his quad. Westbrook has been participating in shooting drills for much of the last week. 

"I think he's getting on the court today to shoot and move around a little bit," Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said on Friday. "Winning gives us a chance to be a bit more conservative. We want to make sure when he comes back, that he's 100 percent."

Westbrook has still found a way to make an impact in Houston's first-round series despite his quad injury. He's served as a secondary coach and head cheerleader for the Rockets as they've taken a 2–0 lead, sporting some quality sideline fits in the process.

“We don’t have fans here, so it’s really up to the bench and the players that will come in to generate the energy we need to get over tough times or fatigue battles,” D’Antoni said following Houston’s Game 2 win on Thursday. "They’ve been great. Russell, Tyson Chandler who hasn’t played, you hear his voice always. You can’t put a premium on that. been super encouraging. It’s been fantastic.” 

The Westbrook-less Rockets will look to take a 3–0 lead on Oklahoma City on Saturday. Tip-off from Orlando is slated for 5 p.m. CT. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Russell Westbrook Leads Rockets From Bench Despite Quad Injury

Westbrook has not played in either of Houston’s first two playoffs games vs. Oklahoma City due to a right quad strain.

Michael Shapiro

by

WLaws

Danuel House, Rockets Bench Bury Thunder in Game 2 Blowout

House scored a playoff-high 19 points in Thursday's victory, adding nine rebounds as he finished with a plus-19 in 38 minutes.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Overcome Shooting Woes vs Thunder, Take 2–0 Series Lead

The Rockets won Game 2 on Thursday despite making just 19 threes in a playoff-record 56 attempts

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook Out for Game 2 vs. Thunder With Quad Strain

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni: "It’s going to take a little bit, but [Westbrook] is working hard, and he’s feeling better every day."

Michael Shapiro

Tucker Praises Steady Mike D'Antoni: 'He's Always the Same'

D'Antoni coached his 40th playoff game with the Rockets on Tuesday, passing Bill Fitch for the second-most in franchise history.

Michael Shapiro

Jeff Green Shines With Increased Playmaking Role in Game 1 Win

Green led all bench players with 22 points as he finished the night 8-12 from the field and 3-7 from three.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Defense Smothers Chris Paul, Thunder in Game 1 Blowout

James Harden led all scorers with 37 points, while Oklahoma City's trio of guards combined for just 35 points on 34 shots.

Michael Shapiro

by

Ct33

Russell Westbrook's Quad is Healing, No Date Set for Return

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni: "It’s getting a lot better, good news. It’s healing. We just have to wait and see."

Michael Shapiro

Danuel House to Play Game 1 vs. Thunder After Toe Sprain

Russell Westbrook is the only Rockets' rotation player expected to miss Game 1 vs. Oklahoma City on Tuesday night.

Michael Shapiro

How Can the Rockets Slow Oklahoma City's Three-Guard Lineup?

Lineups featuring Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander outscored teams by 28.6 points per 100 possessions in 2019-20.

Michael Shapiro