Russell Westbrook Leaves $8,000 Tip For NBA Bubble Housekeepers

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets' stay in the NBA bubble ended after a five-game loss to the Lakers in the second round, but Houston point guard Russell Westbrook still ended his stay in Orlando on a relative high note. 

Westbrook reportedly left an $8,000 tip for the housekeepers at the Grand Floridian Hotel, according to the Dallas Morning News' Brad Townsend. Westbrook later confirmed leaving a generous tip, though he did not disclose the exact amount. 

"They took great care of us. Took the time and energy to do their job at a high level," Westbrook told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks. "That was the right thing. I like to do the right thing" 

The tip at the Grand Floridan continued Westbrook's continued off-court efforts. He previously donated 650 laptops to students throughout Houston in April, and he spent much of the NBA's COVID-19 suspension working on social justice efforts in Los Angeles and throughout the country. 

Year one of Westbrook's partnership with James Harden ended in disappointing fashion, with a loss to the Lakers punctuating a frustrating time in the bubble for Westbrook. The 2016-17 MVP was late arriving to the NBA bubble after testing positive for COVID-19, and Westbrook battled a quad injury throughout the postseason. He averaged just 17.9 points per game on 42% shooting in the playoffs, scoring just 10 points in a Game 5 loss to Los Angeles. Harden's running mate was far from his best in the 2020 playoffs. 

There should still be some optimism regarding Houston's dynamic duo entering 2020-21. Westbrook played like a legitimate MVP once the calendar turned to 2020, and the Rockets' small-ball lineup excelled after the acquisition of Robert Covington. There's little telling how Houston will fare in a crowded Western Conference in 2020-21. But with two MVPs leading the way, the Rockets remain at least fringe Finals contenders. Perhaps a playoffs outside the bubble will help Houston finally get over the hump in year nine of the Harden era. 

