SI.com
InsideTheRockets
HomeGame DayFeaturesNews
Search

Russell Westbrook Expected to Have Minutes Limit in Game 5 vs. Thunder

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets expect to their second MVP to return to the floor on Saturday as Russell Westbrook plays his first postseason contest with the Rockets. But Westbrook may not shoulder a full workload as Houston looks to take a 3–2 lead on the Thunder. 

Westbrook is expected to have a minutes limit in Game 5 on Saturday, according to head coach Mike D'Antoni. But while Houston would like to keep the 2016-17 MVP's minutes in check, D'Antoni knows it could be hard to keep Westbrook off the floor in a pivotal playoff game. 

"If things are normal, we expect [Westbrook] to be ready to go,” D’Antoni told the media in a Zoom call on Friday. “I'm sure they'll have time restraints. We have not talked about that at all. And that won't be discussed until tomorrow. I'm planning on it but you never know. And Russell, he’ll be hard to hold down. I'm sure he's anxious and ready to roll.”

Westbrook has not played in any of Houston's first four playoff games due to a strained right quad. He practiced with Houston on Tuesday, and he was listed a questionable before Game 5 on Wednesday. Westbrook was slated to test his quad before Wednesday's contest before it was postponed as players protested racial injustice and police brutality. 

James Harden has held up his end of the bargain in the first round, averaging 32 points per game. But Houston's other rotational guards have struggled mightily vs. Oklahoma City. Eric Gordon has hit just five of 34 threes in four games, and Austin Rivers is shooting just 29.2 percent from the field. Even with Westbrook returning, Houston will need production from their non-MVPs to keep up with Oklahoma City's dynamic three-guard lineup.

Game 5 on Saturday is slated for 5:30 p.m. CT. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Westbrook Details Michael Jordan Conversation During Strike

Westbrook met with Jordan and Chris Paul following the NBA players' strike on Wednesday night.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Westbrook to Play Game 5 vs. Thunder After Quad Injury

Westbrook has missed the first four games of Houston's playoff series vs. Oklahoma City due to a strained right quad.

Michael Shapiro

Adam Silver 'Wholeheartedly' Supports NBA, WNBA Protests

Silver: "While I don't walk in the same shoes as Black men and women, I can see the trauma and fear racialized violence causes."

Michael Shapiro

Rockets to Use Toyota Center as Voting Site for 2020 Election

The Toyota Center will be open to any registered voter in Harris County from Oct. 13-30 and on Nov. 3.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Coach John Lucas Speaks to Players Amid Strike

Lucas reportedly received a round of applause after speaking to NBA players in Orlando on Wednesday night.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets, Thunder to Sit Out Game 5 After Jacob Blake Shooting

Jacob Blake, 29, was shot multiple times by police in Kenosha, Wis. on Sunday as he opened the door of a parked vehicle.

Michael Shapiro

by

RamblinGambler

Russell Westbrook Upgraded to Questionable for Game 5 vs. Thunder

Houston's point guard has missed each of the first four games vs. Oklahoma City due to a strained right quad.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Pacers Could Target D'Antoni if Rockets Tenure Ends

D'Antoni's contract is set to expire after 2019-20, his fourth season with the Rockets.

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook (Quad) Out for Game 5 vs. Thunder

Westbrook has missed each of Houston's first four playoff games due to a strained right quad.

Michael Shapiro

How Chris Paul, Thunder Guards Found Breathing Room vs. Rockets

Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder combined for 78 points in Oklahoma City's Game 3 victory.

Michael Shapiro