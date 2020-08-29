The Rockets expect to their second MVP to return to the floor on Saturday as Russell Westbrook plays his first postseason contest with the Rockets. But Westbrook may not shoulder a full workload as Houston looks to take a 3–2 lead on the Thunder.

Westbrook is expected to have a minutes limit in Game 5 on Saturday, according to head coach Mike D'Antoni. But while Houston would like to keep the 2016-17 MVP's minutes in check, D'Antoni knows it could be hard to keep Westbrook off the floor in a pivotal playoff game.

"If things are normal, we expect [Westbrook] to be ready to go,” D’Antoni told the media in a Zoom call on Friday. “I'm sure they'll have time restraints. We have not talked about that at all. And that won't be discussed until tomorrow. I'm planning on it but you never know. And Russell, he’ll be hard to hold down. I'm sure he's anxious and ready to roll.”

Westbrook has not played in any of Houston's first four playoff games due to a strained right quad. He practiced with Houston on Tuesday, and he was listed a questionable before Game 5 on Wednesday. Westbrook was slated to test his quad before Wednesday's contest before it was postponed as players protested racial injustice and police brutality.

James Harden has held up his end of the bargain in the first round, averaging 32 points per game. But Houston's other rotational guards have struggled mightily vs. Oklahoma City. Eric Gordon has hit just five of 34 threes in four games, and Austin Rivers is shooting just 29.2 percent from the field. Even with Westbrook returning, Houston will need production from their non-MVPs to keep up with Oklahoma City's dynamic three-guard lineup.

Game 5 on Saturday is slated for 5:30 p.m. CT.