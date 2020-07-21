InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
Game Day
Features
News

Russell Westbrook Not Expected to Play in Scrimmage vs. Raptors

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets are effectively at full strength in Orlando as of Monday afternoon following Russell Westbrook's arrival at the NBA bubble. But Houston's is unlikely to have both MVPs on the floor in their first scrimmage on Friday. 

Westbrook is expected to miss Friday's scrimmage against the Raptors, Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said on Monday. Houston's point guard is expected to participate in at least one of the following two scrimmages before the Rockets resume the regular season on July 31.

The 2016-17 MVP landed in Orlando on Monday before quarantining in his room at the Grand Floridian Resort. Westbrook has to pass two COVID-19 tests at least 24 hours apart before joining the Rockets for practice, per NBA protocol. 

D'Antoni said he expects Westbrook to hit the ground running in Orlando. Westbrook is reportedly in-shape and ready to take the floor, and the Rockets should have both their MVPs running at full speed sooner than later.

"[Westbrook] has been working and he feels good," D'Antoni told the media in a Zoom call on Monday. "If you look at Russell, on his worst day he's probably in better shape than anybody we have. I think he'll come here and be ready to go."

The Rockets will follow their scrimmage with the Raptors with a matchup against the Grizzlies on July 26. They will then conclude their trio of scrimmages on July 28 before facing the Mavericks on July 31. 

Westbrook is in his first season with the Rockets. The nine-time All-Star is shooting a career-best 47.4% from the field in 2019-20, averaging 27.5 points, eight rebounds and seven assists per game. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rivers Credits Silver, NBA Leaders For Player Empowerment

Rivers: "In light of everything that's happened for the bad, I think people have seen how much control us players really do have."

Michael Shapiro

by

DreamShake94

Rockets Still Waiting For Mbah a Moute to Arrive in Orlando

Mbah a Moute is only Rocket to not be in Orlando after Russell Westbrook arrived on Monday afternoon.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Expect Boost From Westbrook's Arrival in Orlando

Westbrook will land in Orlando on Monday, one week after announcing he tested positive for COVID-19.

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook to Join Rockets in Orlando on Monday

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said Westbrook is "about ready to land" in Orlando on Monday afternoon.

Michael Shapiro

Where Will James Harden Finish in the 2019-20 MVP Vote?

Harden has finished in the top-five of the MVP vote in five of the last six seasons.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook, NBPA to Design Social Justice Shirts in Orlando

The shirts will incorporate messages that were not approved for use on the back of jerseys in Orlando, per Athletic's Shams Charania.

Michael Shapiro

Carroll Looks Forward to Extended Training Camp With Rockets

Carroll played just six games for the Rockets in 2019-20 before the NBA's coronavirus suspension on March 11.

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook 'Getting Closer' to Joining Rockets

Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said he expects Westbrook's transition to be "seamless," upon arriving in Orlando.

Michael Shapiro

Tyson Chandler Ready For Potential Postseason Minutes

Chandler will likely help the Rockets as a mentor and teammate in Orlando, though he'll be ready to play if called upon, per Daryl Morey.

Michael Shapiro

Danuel House Prepares for Increased Playoff Role With Rockets

House is in his second season with the Rockets after signing a two-way contract with Houston in December 2018.

Michael Shapiro