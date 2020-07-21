The Rockets are effectively at full strength in Orlando as of Monday afternoon following Russell Westbrook's arrival at the NBA bubble. But Houston's is unlikely to have both MVPs on the floor in their first scrimmage on Friday.

Westbrook is expected to miss Friday's scrimmage against the Raptors, Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said on Monday. Houston's point guard is expected to participate in at least one of the following two scrimmages before the Rockets resume the regular season on July 31.

The 2016-17 MVP landed in Orlando on Monday before quarantining in his room at the Grand Floridian Resort. Westbrook has to pass two COVID-19 tests at least 24 hours apart before joining the Rockets for practice, per NBA protocol.

D'Antoni said he expects Westbrook to hit the ground running in Orlando. Westbrook is reportedly in-shape and ready to take the floor, and the Rockets should have both their MVPs running at full speed sooner than later.

"[Westbrook] has been working and he feels good," D'Antoni told the media in a Zoom call on Monday. "If you look at Russell, on his worst day he's probably in better shape than anybody we have. I think he'll come here and be ready to go."

The Rockets will follow their scrimmage with the Raptors with a matchup against the Grizzlies on July 26. They will then conclude their trio of scrimmages on July 28 before facing the Mavericks on July 31.

Westbrook is in his first season with the Rockets. The nine-time All-Star is shooting a career-best 47.4% from the field in 2019-20, averaging 27.5 points, eight rebounds and seven assists per game.