RocketsMaven
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Russell Westbrook: Oklahoma City 'Felt Like Home' in Return vs. Thunder

Michael Shapiro

Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook received plenty of love from the Oklahoma City crowd on Thursday night. The Thunder fans gave Westbrook a standing ovation both in pregame introductions and following Oklahoma City's 113-92 victory, showing their appreciation for the franchise's all-time scoring leader.

Westbrook delivered in his first game back in Oklahoma City since being traded for Chris Paul in July. The 2016-17 MVP finished the night with a game-high 34 points, then addressed the media at Chesapeake Energy Arena postgame.

"So many great memories, great people," Westbrook said. "Obviously the best fans in the world because they come with it, and tonight, they came with it. ...I felt like I was home.”

James Harden also noted Westbrook's reception from the Oklahoma City crowd on Thursday.

"Obviously we got smacked, but it was a dope environment," Harden said, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "Oklahoma City, as usual, showed mad love to Russell and everything he’s done for those 11 years he was here. Obviously, an unbelievable fan base, and it was just a beautiful thing to see."

Harden couldn't quite match his co-star on Thursday. He finished Houston's loss with a season-low 17 points on 5-17 from the field. 

The Rockets fell to fourth in the West at 25–12 with their loss to the Thunder. Oklahoma City has won 11 of its last 13, including victories over Houston, Dallas, Toronto and the Clippers.

Houston will return home to the Toyota Center on Tuesday to host Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves. Tip-off is slated for 4 p.m. CT.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Harden, Young Post Historic 40-Point Triple-Doubles

Michael Shapiro

Harden and Young became the first pair of opponents to record a 40-point triple-double in the same NBA game.

Harden Stumbles, Rockets Lose Despite Westbrook's 34

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook led all scorers with 34 points, while James Harden scored 17 points on 17 shots in Houston's 113-92 loss.

Thunder Give Westbrook Touching Video Tribute

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook was traded from the Thunder in July as the franchise leader.

Harden Could Pass 20,000 Points in Thunder Matchup

Michael Shapiro

Harden enters Thursday's contest in Oklahoma City with 19,973 career points.

James Harden, Rockets Withstand Late Hawks Flurry

Michael Shapiro

Harden led the Rockets with 39 points, but he made shot just 9-34 from the field and 4-20 from three in Houston's victory.

Westbrook Out vs. Hawks (Rest) Before OKC Return

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook will sit on the first end of a back-to-back for the first time this season.

Report: Rockets Waive Forward Gary Clark

Michael Shapiro

Clark averaged 3.9 points and 11.8 minutes per game in 2019-20

Capela Eyes Consistency Alongside All-Star Potential

Michael Shapiro

Capela is averaging 23 points and 12 rebounds per game since returning from a right heel contusion on Dec. 31

PJ Tucker, Rockets Praise Vince Carter's Longevity

Michael Shapiro

Carter is the only player in NBA history to appear in a game in four different decades

Russell Westbrook Reflects on 11 Years With Thunder

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook will face the Thunder on Thursday in his first game back in Oklahoma City since being traded in July