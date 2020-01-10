Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook received plenty of love from the Oklahoma City crowd on Thursday night. The Thunder fans gave Westbrook a standing ovation both in pregame introductions and following Oklahoma City's 113-92 victory, showing their appreciation for the franchise's all-time scoring leader.

Westbrook delivered in his first game back in Oklahoma City since being traded for Chris Paul in July. The 2016-17 MVP finished the night with a game-high 34 points, then addressed the media at Chesapeake Energy Arena postgame.

"So many great memories, great people," Westbrook said. "Obviously the best fans in the world because they come with it, and tonight, they came with it. ...I felt like I was home.”

James Harden also noted Westbrook's reception from the Oklahoma City crowd on Thursday.

"Obviously we got smacked, but it was a dope environment," Harden said, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. "Oklahoma City, as usual, showed mad love to Russell and everything he’s done for those 11 years he was here. Obviously, an unbelievable fan base, and it was just a beautiful thing to see."

Harden couldn't quite match his co-star on Thursday. He finished Houston's loss with a season-low 17 points on 5-17 from the field.

The Rockets fell to fourth in the West at 25–12 with their loss to the Thunder. Oklahoma City has won 11 of its last 13, including victories over Houston, Dallas, Toronto and the Clippers.

Houston will return home to the Toyota Center on Tuesday to host Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves. Tip-off is slated for 4 p.m. CT.