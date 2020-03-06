InsideTheRockets
Russell Westbrook Out vs. Hornets Due to Back-to-Back Rest Policy

Michael Shapiro

Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook will not play in Charlotte on Saturday, according to head coach Mike D'Antoni.

Westbrook miss sit out against the Hornets due to his rest policy on back-to-backs. Houston's point guard is expected to return to the floor on Sunday as the Rockets host the Magic at the Toyota Center.

Westbrook's absence on Saturday continues a season-long trend. The nine-time All-Star has sat out one of two games in each of the Rockets' seven back-to-backs this season, and the program is expected to continue for Houston's pair of back-to-backs in April.

Houston's point guard heads to the bench in the midst of a dominant two-month stretch. Westbrook is averaging 32.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and seven assists per game since Jan. 1, and he's shooting 52.5% from the field since the calendar turned to 2020. Only Wizards guard Bradley Beal has generated more points via drives to the rim in the last 15 games. 

Westbrook won't be the only Rockets rotation player missing on Saturday. Eric Gordon will also sit out the contest as he battles a sore knee. The Indiana product came off the bench as Houston's sixth man in Thursday's loss to the Clippers, but he exited the game in the third quarter due to knee pain. 

The Rockets sit No. 4 in the Western Conference at 39–22 following Thursday's defeat. They'll look to avoid a third straight loss on Saturday as they briefly travel to the east coach for a matchup with the Hornets.

Tip-off from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte is slated for 4 p.m. CT. 

