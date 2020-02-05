Russell Westbrook is out for the Rockets' matchup with the Hornets on Tuesday due to a right thumb sprain, according to head coach Mike D'Antoni.

Westbrook injured his thumb in Sunday's win over the Pelicans. He left the Toyota Center with his hand heavily wrapped, but didn't comment on the injury.

The nine-time All-Star has thrived of late in his first season with the Rockets. Westbrook is averaging 31.4 points, eight rebounds and 7.7 assists per game since Dec. 31, and he's shooting 50.9% from the field in that stretch.

Westbrook will also miss one of the Rockets' next two games after Tuesday due to his back-to-back rest policy. Westbrook will likely sit out Friday's matchup against the Suns after Houston faces the Lakers in Los Angeles on Thursday. Houston's point guard has previously missed six games this season due to back-to-backs. The Rockets have just two back-to-backs after the All-Star break.

Houston will continue to ride its small-ball attack without Westbrook. Starting center Clint Capela will miss his third straight game on Tuesday due to a right heel contusion, and he will not return to the floor until he is "pain free," per D'Antoni. Capela has been the subject of significant trade speculation over the past week, and he could be dealt before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Atlanta and Boston are among the reported contenders for Capela as the Rockets hunt for an impact wing.

The Rockets enter Tuesday night at fifth in the Western Conference at 31–18. Tip-off from the Toyota Center is slated for 7 p.m. CT.