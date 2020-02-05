InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

Russell Westbrook Out vs. Hornets With Left Thumb Sprain

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook is out for the Rockets' matchup with the Hornets on Tuesday due to a right thumb sprain, according to head coach Mike D'Antoni. 

Westbrook injured his thumb in Sunday's win over the Pelicans. He left the Toyota Center with his hand heavily wrapped, but didn't comment on the injury. 

The nine-time All-Star has thrived of late in his first season with the Rockets. Westbrook is averaging 31.4 points, eight rebounds and 7.7 assists per game since Dec. 31, and he's shooting 50.9% from the field in that stretch. 

Westbrook will also miss one of the Rockets' next two games after Tuesday due to his back-to-back rest policy. Westbrook will likely sit out Friday's matchup against the Suns after Houston faces the Lakers in Los Angeles on Thursday. Houston's point guard has previously missed six games this season due to back-to-backs. The Rockets have just two back-to-backs after the All-Star break. 

Houston will continue to ride its small-ball attack without Westbrook. Starting center Clint Capela will miss his third straight game on Tuesday due to a right heel contusion, and he will not return to the floor until he is "pain free," per D'Antoni. Capela has been the subject of significant trade speculation over the past week, and he could be dealt before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Atlanta and Boston are among the reported contenders for Capela as the Rockets hunt for an impact wing. 

The Rockets enter Tuesday night at fifth in the Western Conference at 31–18. Tip-off from the Toyota Center is slated for 7 p.m. CT. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Rockets Eye Covington, Center in Capela Deal

Houston could land forward Robert Covington in a four-team deal with Minnesota, Golden State and Atlanta.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets in Clint Capela Trade Talks With Celtics

Houston is reportedly seeking picks it could flip for a wing player, specifically Robert Covington or Andre Iguodala.

Michael Shapiro

Harden Returns to Form as Rockets Beat Pelicans

James Harden led all scorers with 40 points, making seven triples after shooting just 24.8% from three since Jan. 8.

Michael Shapiro

by

BallisLife

Who Could Rockets Target in Potential Capela Deal?

Houston is "actively discussing several trade scenarios," regarding center Clint Capela, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Michael Shapiro

Who Could Rockets Target in Potential Capela Deal?

Houston is "actively discussing several trade scenarios," regarding center Clint Capela, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Rockets 'Discussing' Clint Capela Trades

Houston is discussing Capela trade scenarios with a "host of Eastern Conference franchises," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Michael Shapiro

Undersized Rockets Prepare for Zion Williamson

6'6" forward P.J. Tucker will start at center for the Rockets against Zion Williamson and the Pelicans on Sunday.

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook Recalls Meeting Kobe Bryant

Westbrook honored Bryant on Friday with a touching Instagram post.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook Powers Small-Ball Rockets Past Mavericks

Westbrook finished Houston's win with 32 points and nine assists, while James Harden scored a game-high 35 points.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Honor Kobe With Touching Pregame Tribute

The Rockets hosted the Mavericks on Friday in their first home game since Bryant’s tragic death on Sunday.

Michael Shapiro