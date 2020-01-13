Russell Westbrook will continue his rest routine and sit out the Rockets' matchup in Memphis on Tuesday, according to head coach Mike D'Antoni.

Westbrook will sit out the front end of Houston's back-to-back on Tuesday before facing the Blazers at the Toyota Center on Wednesday. Westbrook has missed fives games this season, with each coming on one leg of a back-to-back.

The rest plan for Westbrook is expected to last throughout the rest of the regular season, per D'Antoni. Houston won't have any back-to-backs if they reach the Western Conference Playoffs.



Houston should have its full slate of weapons without Westbrook in Memphis on Tuesday. P.J. Tucker is slated to play after exiting Saturday's win over the Timberwolves with a shoulder "stinger," and Clint Capela should start despite a right heel contusion. Backup center Isaiah Hartenstein shined in Capela's absence on Saturday, pouring in 17 points and 15 rebounds in the Rockets' blowout victory.

Eric Gordon will start against the Grizzlies on Tuesday in Westbrook's absence. It has yet to be determined if Gordon will play on Wednesday as he continues to return to full strength after knee surgery. Gordon is averaging 15.6 points per game since returning to the floor on Dec. 29, making 38.6% of threes in that stretch.

The Rockets enter Tuesday's matchup at 26–12, good for fourth place in the Western Conference. Houston is just 0.5 games back of the Clippers for the No. 2 seed.

Tip-off from the FedExForum in Memphis on Tuesday is slated for 7 p.m. CT. The Rockets will host the Blazers on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. CT.