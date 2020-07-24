Russell Westbrook to Play in Scrimmage vs. Raptors

The Rockets will have both MVPs on the floor when they scrimmage the Raptors on Friday night, according to head coach Mike D'Antoni.

Russell Westbrook's status for Friday's scrimmage was in doubt over the last week. Houston's point guard joined the team in Orlando on Monday, and he participated in a pair of practices over the last week. Westbrook will only play in the first half on Friday, though he should be at full strength, per D'Antoni.

Both Westbrook and James Harden will appear in the scrimmage vs. Toronto, but the Rockets starting lineup on Friday won't be the same as what they sported in the regular season. Eric Gordon will replace Danuel House in the starting lineup as D'Antoni looks to get the Indiana product back in game shape. Gordon has missed 30 games in 2019-20, shooting a career-worst 37% from the field. The upcoming trio of scrimmages could be critical as the 12-year veteran looks to return to his 2018 and 2019 playoff form.

"I'd like to play [Gordon] to 30 to 32 minutes, at least," D'Antoni told the media in a Zoom call on Friday. "If you don't start him, that means the first 6 minutes of each half, he doesn't play. He's rested for no reason, not even warmed up yet."

Friday will mark the first of Houston's three scrimmages in Orlando. The Rockets will next face the Grizzlies on Sunday before concluding the exhibition slate against the Celtics on July 28.

Tip-off on Friday night is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV.