InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
Game Day
Features
News

Russell Westbrook to Play in Scrimmage vs. Raptors

Michael Shapiro

The Rockets will have both MVPs on the floor when they scrimmage the Raptors on Friday night, according to head coach Mike D'Antoni. 

Russell Westbrook's status for Friday's scrimmage was in doubt over the last week. Houston's point guard joined the team in Orlando on Monday, and he participated in a pair of practices over the last week. Westbrook will only play in the first half on Friday, though he should be at full strength, per D'Antoni.

Both Westbrook and James Harden will appear in the scrimmage vs. Toronto, but the Rockets starting lineup on Friday won't be the same as what they sported in the regular season. Eric Gordon will replace Danuel House in the starting lineup as D'Antoni looks to get the Indiana product back in game shape. Gordon has missed 30 games in 2019-20, shooting a career-worst 37% from the field. The upcoming trio of scrimmages could be critical as the 12-year veteran looks to return to his 2018 and 2019 playoff form.

"I'd like to play [Gordon] to 30 to 32 minutes, at least," D'Antoni told the media in a Zoom call on Friday. "If you don't start him, that means the first 6 minutes of each half, he doesn't play. He's rested for no reason, not even warmed up yet."

Friday will mark the first of Houston's three scrimmages in Orlando. The Rockets will next face the Grizzlies on Sunday before concluding the exhibition slate against the Celtics on July 28. 

Tip-off on Friday night is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Austin Rivers Leaves NBA Bubble Due to Family Matter

Rivers is in his second season with the Rockets, averaging 8.5 points and 23.4 minutes per game.

Michael Shapiro

by

DreamShake94

Rockets Dismiss 'Junk' Defenses Against James Harden

Harden will win his third straight scoring title in 2019-20, though he's shooting just 40.6% from the field in his last 25 games.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Eye Healthy Gordon, Extended Bench in First Scrimmage

Houston will hold the first of three scrimmages on Friday as it faces the Raptors.

Michael Shapiro

Mike D'Antoni Honors John Lewis, Encourages Voting in November

D'Antoni wore a shirt on Wednesday with the phrase "good trouble, necessary trouble," in honor of former Georgia congressman John Lewis.

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook Joins Rockets Practice in Orlando

Westbrook joined Houston's practice in Orlando on Wednesday after passing two COVID-19 tests more than 24 hours apart.

Michael Shapiro

Rivers Credits Silver, NBA Leaders For Player Empowerment

Rivers: "In light of everything that's happened for the bad, I think people have seen how much control us players really do have."

Michael Shapiro

by

DreamShake94

NBA TV to Broadcast Rockets Scrimmages vs. Raptors, Grizzlies

Houston will hold a trio of scrimmages over the next week before resuming the regular season on July 31.

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook Unlikely to Play in Scrimmage vs. Raptors

Westbrook joined the Rockets in Orlando on Monday, one week after announcing he tested positive for COVID-19.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Still Waiting For Mbah a Moute to Arrive in Orlando

Mbah a Moute is only Rocket to not be in Orlando after Russell Westbrook arrived on Monday afternoon.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Expect Boost From Westbrook's Arrival in Orlando

Westbrook will land in Orlando on Monday, one week after announcing he tested positive for COVID-19.

Michael Shapiro