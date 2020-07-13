InsideTheRockets
Russell Westbrook Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Join Rockets When Cleared

Michael Shapiro

Rockets guard Russell Westbrook announced on Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19. 

Westbrook said he tested positive prior to the Rockets' departure for Orlando on Thursday. 

"I'm currently feeling well, quarantined and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared," Westbrook tweeted. "Thank you for all the well wishes and continued support. Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up!"

Neither Westbrook nor James Harden joined Houston in its flight to Orlando on Thursday, though both players are expected to arrive in "a few days" per head coach Mike D'Antoni. 

Westbrook is the only Rockets' player with a confirmed positive COVID-19 test as of Monday afternoon, but Houston has still be hindered by the coronavirus. Forward Bruno Caboclo will have to spend the next eight days quarantining in his room in Orlando after "inadvertently" breaking quarantine within the first 48 hours of his arrival, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. 

2019-20 marks Westbrook's first season with the Rockets after 11 years in Oklahoma City. The two-time scoring champion and 2016-17 MVP struggled out of the gate with Houston, but quickly found a rhythm once the calendar turned to 2020. Westbrook is averaging 31.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists since Jan. 1, shooting 52.7% from the field. 

Houston will hold its third practice in Orlando on Monday. Its first scrimmage is set for July 24 before the regular season resumes on July 30. 

The Rockets' first game of the NBA restart will be held on July 31 as Houston faces Dallas. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. CT. 

