Russell Westbrook Undergoes MRI for Quad Injury, Will Be Evaluated Before Playoffs

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook underwent an MRI for a strained quadriceps muscle on Wednesday, the Rockets announced. 

Westbrook will not play in Houston's final seeding game on Friday as the Rockets face the Sixers. The 2016-17 MVP will be "re-evaluated before the playoffs start next week," per the Rockets.

Houston's point guard sat out a win over Sacramento on Sunday due to a bruised quad. Westbrook then played in Tuesday's loss to the Spurs as Houston delivered its worst offensive performance in the NBA bubble. Westbrook finished the night with 20 points on 8-17 shooting, adding six assists and seven turnovers in the loss.

The Rockets have rarely been at full strength thus far in Orlando. James Harden sat out Tuesday's loss due to rest, while Houston has not had Eric Gordon in the lineup after he suffered a sprained ankle during a scrimmage on July 28. Danuel House sat out on Tuesday due to a toe injury, and he is also not in the lineup on Wednesday as Houston faces Indiana. 

"We need to play well on Friday when we get [our team] together," Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said on Tuesday afternoon. "We're trying to get through these next two games and we're just trying to get guys physically ready to go next week."

Houston will be able to rest anyone it pleases in the final seeding game on Friday. The Rockets are likely locked into the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, with a matchup against Chris Paul and the Thunder on the horizon. Houston could rise to the No. 3 seed with a pair of wins and a pair of Denver losses.

The Rockets entered Wednesday's matchup with Indiana at 44–26. 2019-20 will mark Houston's eighth straight playoff appearance. 

Ct33
Ct33

They need him for playoffs hope that his injury isn't too serious.

