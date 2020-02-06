InsideTheRockets
Russell Westbrook (Thumb) Questionable For Rockets vs. Lakers

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook was listed as questionable on the Rockets' injury report on Wednesday night ahead of their matchup with the Lakers in Los Angeles on Thursday. 

Westbrook is questionable due to a left thumb sprain. He injured the thumb in a win over the Pelicans on Sunday, and left with the arena with his hand heavily wrapped. Westbrook also sat out Houston's win over the Hornets on Tuesday.

The Rockets point guard will miss one of the next two games, but not necessarily due to his injured thumb. Houston faces the Lakers on Thursday night before a matchup with the Suns on Friday, and Westbrook's rest plan dictates he sit out one of two games anytime the Rockets have a back-to-back. Westbrook has missed seven games due to back-to-backs this season. 

The thumb sprain comes at an inopportune time for the nine-time All-Star. Westbrook has been on a tear of late, averaging 31.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and eight assists per game since Dec. 31. He's shooting 50.9% from the field in that span. 

Perhaps James Harden can pick up the slack if Westbrook is out of the lineup. The NBA's scoring leader appears to have found his rhythm after a dismal 10-game stretch, falling one assist short of a 40-point triple double against Charlotte on Tuesday. Harden is still on track to become the fourth player since 1970 to win three consecutive scoring titles.

Robert Covington is available for the Rockets on Thursday after getting traded from Minnesota on Tuesday night. He could be immediately inserted in Houston's small-ball starting five, positioned next to 6'6" forward P.J. Tucker in the frontcourt. Tucker has started at center in each of the last three games.

The Rockets enter Thursday's matchup fourth in the West at 32–18. Tip-off from the Staples Center in Los Angeles is slated for 9:30 p.m. CT. 

