Russell Westbrook declared he's "always ready," for the NBA season to return in an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, and the Rockets' point guard backed up his bravado in a video dropped on Thursday.

Westbrook was recorded by trainer Ron Boss Everline sprinting in the sand in what appeared to be his home in California. And it looks as though Westbrook is in NBA shape as we await the end of the coronavirus suspension.

Houston's point guard detailed his workout regimine on Wednesday, and he shared a story of a missed opportunity with Michael Jordan as a child.

"The first time I had an opportunity to meet Michael Jordan. … my parents sent me to the Michael Jordan camp in Santa Barbara,” Westbrook told Fallon. "At the end of every camp, every kid, every team would bring something for Michael Jordan to sign."

“I don’t know what I was thinking, but when it was my team, my time to go, I was in the middle of a game. I was playing pick-up. ...I said, ‘ahhh, I’m okay.’ So, I didn’t get a picture with Michael Jordan, an autograph with Michael Jordan. I didn’t get in line. I kept playing.”

Westbrook didn't get his autograph from Jordan, though he more than made up for it through an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand in 2013. And as the NBA rolls through the second month of the COVID-19 suspension, Westbrook looks to be channelling Jordan with his training sessions in the sand.