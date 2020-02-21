Russell Westbrook stuffed the stat sheet in the Rockets' blowout win over the Warriors on Sunday, tallying 21 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in just 30 minutes. But Westbrook's night ended a few minutes early due to a pair of technicals.

Westbrook was slapped with his first technical in the first quarter as he argued for a foul call on a layup. The next technical was far more exciting. Westbrook appeared to elbow Warriors forward Damion Lee on a rebound, and he then shrugged his shoulders at Lee as he clutched the ball underneath the basket. The incident prompted a war of words between not just Westbrook and Lee, but between Westbrook and the rest of the Warriors roster.

Westbrook accepted responsibility for the technicals postgame, but noted how he was being held to an "unfair" double standard.

"I got to do a better job of holding myself accountable to a very, very high standard. And I'll make sure I leave no room for error to allow somebody and people paint me out to be a guy that I'm not," Westbrook said on Thursday night. "I just think it's unfair that after all that, I'm the only one that gets a tech or kicked out. That's not fair."

Westbrook's pair of technicals on Thursday raised his season total to 13, the most in the NBA. Three more regular-season technicals will result in a one-game suspension for the nine-time All-Star.

The former Thunder point guard has played like an MVP over the last month. Westbrook is averaging 33.5 points and 7.5 assists per game in his last 12 contests, shooting 53.8% from the field. Only DeMar DeRozan has more points via drives to the rim since the calendar turned to 2020.

Westbrook and James Harden combined for 50 points on Thursday, while eight different Rockets hit a three pointer. Houston will look to improve to 36–20 on Saturday as it faces the Jazz, with tip-off from Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City slated for 8 p.m. CT.