InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Features

Russell Westbrook: Pair of Technicals 'Unfair' as Rockets Beat Warriors

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook stuffed the stat sheet in the Rockets' blowout win over the Warriors on Sunday, tallying 21 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in just 30 minutes. But Westbrook's night ended a few minutes early due to a pair of technicals.

Westbrook was slapped with his first technical in the first quarter as he argued for a foul call on a layup. The next technical was far more exciting. Westbrook appeared to elbow Warriors forward Damion Lee on a rebound, and he then shrugged his shoulders at Lee as he clutched the ball underneath the basket. The incident prompted a war of words between not just Westbrook and Lee, but between Westbrook and the rest of the Warriors roster. 

Westbrook accepted responsibility for the technicals postgame, but noted how he was being held to an "unfair" double standard.

"I got to do a better job of holding myself accountable to a very, very high standard. And I'll make sure I leave no room for error to allow somebody and people paint me out to be a guy that I'm not," Westbrook said on Thursday night. "I just think it's unfair that after all that, I'm the only one that gets a tech or kicked out. That's not fair."

Westbrook's pair of technicals on Thursday raised his season total to 13, the most in the NBA. Three more regular-season technicals will result in a one-game suspension for the nine-time All-Star.

The former Thunder point guard has played like an MVP over the last month. Westbrook is averaging 33.5 points and 7.5 assists per game in his last 12 contests, shooting 53.8% from the field. Only DeMar DeRozan has more points via drives to the rim since the calendar turned to 2020. 

Westbrook and James Harden combined for 50 points on Thursday, while eight different Rockets hit a three pointer. Houston will look to improve to 36–20 on Saturday as it faces the Jazz, with tip-off from Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City slated for 8 p.m. CT. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rockets Rain Threes in Blowout Win Over Warriors

The Rockets finished Thursday's victory 25-49 from three, with eight different players hitting a triple.

Michael Shapiro

Eric Gordon Out vs. Warriors With Bruised Shin

Gordon is expected to return to the floor on Saturday in Utah, per head coach Mike D'Antoni.

Michael Shapiro

D'Antoni: Rockets Starting Lineup 'Not Set in Stone'

Eric Gordon and Danuel House are the most likely candidates to take the fifth spot in Houston's starting lineup.

Michael Shapiro

Gordon's Shin Feeling 'Better' After All-Star Break

Eric Gordon missed each of the Rockets' two games before the All-Star break due to bruised left shin

Michael Shapiro

P.J. Tucker is the NBA's Most Respected Role Player

Tucker is averaging 35 minutes per game three months ahead of his 35th birthday, anchoring the small-ball Rockets.

Michael Shapiro

Jeff Green Eyes 'Promised Land' With Rockets

Green reached the NBA Finals in 2018 alongside LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

Michael Shapiro

Russell Westbrook, James Harden Appear on GQ Cover

Harden and Westbrook participated in an OutKast-inspired photoshoot for GQ's March cover.

Michael Shapiro

Westbrook, Harden Win All-Star Game on Team LeBron

Westbrook and Harden combined to shoot 5-19 from the field in a win for Team LeBron.

Michael Shapiro

by

BallisLife

Team Giannis Targeted Harden at End of All-Star Game

Giannis Antetokounmpo: “We were just trying to find whoever James Harden was guarding.”

Michael Shapiro

by

Bearcat1990

Report: Rockets to Sign Carroll, Green Via Buyout

DeMarre Carroll averaged nine minutes per game with the Spurs in 2019-20, while Jeff Green logged 18.4 MPG with the Jazz.

Michael Shapiro