InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
Game Day
Features
News

Rockets Schedule Finalized for Conclusion of 2019-20 Season

Michael Shapiro

The NBA is finalizing its plans for the resumption of the 2019-20 season, with 22 teams expected to descend on Orlando for the end of the regular season and the playoffs. And without all 30 teams present, some organizations will be forced to alter their regular-season schedule before the 2020 playoffs. 

The 22 teams in Orlando will be comprised of the 16 teams currently slated to appear in the playoffs along with six other teams within six games of the No. 8 seed in their respective conference. Each team will play eight regular-season games before the postseason, though there will have to be alterations to specific schedules as the worst eight teams will not resume their seasons. If a team in Orlando has a bottom-eight opponent on their remaining schedule, it will simply move onto the next game. 

Houston appears to have a difficult road ahead before the postseason. They will face the Lakers and Bucks–both No. 1 seeds–in the regular season, as well as the Pacers, Raptors, Sixers and Mavericks. The Blazers and Kings are the only non-playoff teams on Houston's remaining schedule. 

The Rockets currently sit No. 6 in the Western Conference at 40–24, 2.5 games ahead of the Mavericks for the No. 7 seed. The final eight games could help vault Houston ahead of the No. 6 spot. The Rockets currently sit tied with Oklahoma City at 40–24, and they are one game back of Utah for the No. 4 seed. Houston has an outside chance of catching Denver for the No. 3 seed, though the Nuggets are currently 2.5 games ahead of James Harden and Co in the West standings.

Houston has logged seven straight playoff appearances in the Harden era. The franchise has not reached the Finals since 1995. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: NBA Proposes Play-in Tournament for No. 8 Seeds

The NBA is expected to invite 22 teams to Orlando when the 2019-20 season resumes on July 31.

Michael Shapiro

Report: Top Seeds Eye Playoff Advantages Without Home Court

The league's top playoff seeds are reportedly discussing a slate of alternative advantages, included extra fouls and coach challenges.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Eyes July 31 Return, End of Finals by Oct. 12

The NBA Board of Governors will reportedly vote on a finalized plan to resume the season on Thursday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden Projected to Finish Third in MVP Voting

Harden is slated to finish in the top-three of the MVP vote for the fourth consecutive season.

Michael Shapiro

Eric Gordon Drops 12 Pounds During Coronavirus Suspension

Gordon reportedly dropped the weight in an attempt to prevent further knee injuries, per The Athletic's Kelly Iko.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Mourn 'Senseless Death' of George Floyd

Floyd, a former Houston resident, died in Minneapolis on May 25 after a police officer kept a knee on his neck for over eight minutes.

Michael Shapiro

Daryl Morey: COVID-19 Hiatus Increases Rockets' Finals Odds

Morey: "We do feel like our odds have gone up with the restart."

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA GMs Want at Least 20 Teams in Playoffs

83% of NBA general managers reportedly support the 'playoffs plus' plan, which would ensure at least 20 teams reach the 2020 playoffs.

Michael Shapiro

How Would an Altered Playoff Format Impact the Rockets?

The Rockets are currently slated to face the Nuggets in the first round, but that could change if the NBA seeds the playoffs 1-16.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden Was Nearly Traded for Bradley Beal in 2012

Beal said he was almost traded to Oklahoma City in exchange for James Harden before being selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Michael Shapiro