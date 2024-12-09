Should Rockets Cash In Assets, Trade for Star?
The Houston Rockets are a team filled with young talent and could use a superstar to bind the whole thing together.
The Rockets have the assets to make such a deal, but is it in the best interest for the team to do so? Bleacher Report analyst Eric Pincus believes it could be the path to take.
"The Rockets have jumped from awful to just missing the play-in tournament last year and are now the second-best team in the West. The growth of Tari Eason and Amen Thompson as defensive role players supporting the offense of Jalen Green, Alperen Şengün and Fred VanVleet has been impressive to watch," Pincus writes. "Still, the franchise had positioned itself with young players, draft picks and movable contracts to make a credible offer on the next star player who demands a trade. But with the recent success, should Houston break up its chemistry if Giannis Antetekounmpo becomes available? Probably so, but it would be costly."
The Rockets should be looking at stars, but they should wait and see how far the current group could take them. Disrupting chemistry is often a reason why teams fail to reach its full potential, so the Rockets shouldn't do it unless it is absolutely necessary.
The Rockets are back in action on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors.
